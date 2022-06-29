Blankets for dialysis patients

By JADE RUSSELL

THE Bahamas Kidney Association (BKA) brought smiles to the faces of dialysis patients with a donation of 250 pairs of socks and blankets.

The association delivered packages with the items to the dialysis unit at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), RenalMed Associates Medical Centre, the Kidney Clinic at Oak Tree Medical, the Dialysis Centre Bahamas on Collins Avenue and the Kidney Centre at Renal House.

The donations were funded by an anonymous sponsor in conjunction with donations from Martha's Small Group at Bahamas Harvest Church and BKA’s personal fundraising efforts.

BKA’s president Tamika Roberts said : “Since patients spend a lot of time in dialysis centres and it gets cold at times, this was just one way to give back to let them know we are here, and we care. We wanted patients to feel our presence and know that we are working to help support them.”

Ms Roberts is no stranger to the life altering effects of kidney disease.

In 2018 she donated her kidney to her brother Antonio who was suffering from renal failure. The siblings were grateful for the success of their surgery and became inspired to help other chronic kidney patients. They connected with Nephrologist Dr Ada Thompson, president of the dormant Bahamas Kidney Foundation and began the new Bahamas Kidney Association in April 2021.

PMH nurse Darnell Roker said the blankets were well received by the patients.

“They are bringing them proudly with them, for their treatment and it was really uplifting for them to know they are not in this alone. It was very well thought out and well-timed. It wasn’t just appreciated by the patients but also by the staff,” Nurse Roker said.

Some of the dialysis patients expressed their gratitude for the donations.

Marvin Deveaux, 56, said : “In these trying times things are tough and a lot of kidney patients are not employed. That being said, I’m appreciative of the blanket and the socks. I’m grateful.”

Keishler Johnson and her mother are both dialysis patients.

Ms Johnson said: “We have our rough days but for the most part we are happy, cheerful, laughing and going. We come together. We leave together. Thank God for that. The blanket was very much appreciated. It was a nice gesture to the persons in dialysis because it’s something to keep you a little warmer.”

The Bahamas Kidney Association strives to raise awareness and treatment for persons suffering from chronic kidney disease. It also plans to administrate phase one of their medication assistance programme which aims to provide kidney patients with treatments to bolster bone health and to treat anaemia.