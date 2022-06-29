Protest outside office of PM

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

A SMALL group of contract workers demonstrated peacefully about compensation owed to them outside the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

During the protest, the group demanded to speak with Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, as they claimed the government allegedly breached their contracts.

They also claim they are owed payments from July 2021.

The group consisted of contract workers of Urban Renewal and Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority.

The protestors gathered shortly after 9am.

OPM communications director, Latrae Rahming, said the government will find a solution to providing the aggrieved workers with the money that is owed to them.

He said: “From the government's perspective,we are going to endeavour to find a solution to this issue, to bring it some kind of resolution. I cannot say personally what some of the challenges might be, that are impacting it, but I do believe that we can deal with these things in a very civil way.”

Mr Rahming said the government is confident the matter has been looked at and a resolution is nearing.