EY Bahamas’ new office in Freeport ‘positive addition’

The Grand Bahama Port Authority, Ltd. has announced that EY Bahamas Ltd will open a new office in Freeport.

The GBPA has approved a business licence for the firm, which provides assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions services to businesses, countries and entrepreneurs. EY has more than 300,000 employees globally.

It is believed there will be significant economic impact from this investment, including the need for local housing, food and beverage, entertainment, and transportation, etc.

Ian Rolle, GBPA President, said EY is “a positive addition” to the Freeport business community.

“We are pleased to welcome EY to Freeport,” he said in a press statement. “GBPA has been working with EY to take advantage of the BH-1B Visa program, which provides a significant opportunity for us to welcome more people to our city.”

“We are looking forward to the economic boost to local businesses, including grocery stores, taxis, car rentals, the housing market, restaurants and more. The ripple effects as a result of EY’s new footprint in Freeport will be a positive addition to our business community.”

GBPA and EY began serious discussions in 2019 prior to Hurricane Dorian about the benefits of operating in Freeport’s Special Economic Zone.

Since then, GBPA continued building a relationship with the firm. The benefits of the BH-1B visa allows EY to use Freeport to support its client’s needs across the region and globe.

EY was attracted to Freeport because of its proximity to North America, its safe environment, technology infrastructure among other things.

EY has operated in The Bahamas for decades and provided rewarding careers for Bahamians. At its new Freeport location, EY will offer clients solutions utilizing global talent, while creating new opportunities for employment and training for Grand Bahamians.

President Rolle said the GBPA will continue to promote the best Freeport has to offer.