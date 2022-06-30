Former PM tests positive for COVID

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr Minnis was tested for the virus yesterday.

He told The Tribune that he is being cared for at home by his two sons who are both doctors.

The Killarney MP said: “(I am) having chills, fever, sweating, headaches and coughing. Fortunately, I have two sons who are doctors. So, they are caring for me at home.”

Asked if he had to be admitted into hospital, Dr Minnis replied: “No, I asked one of them to bring an IV line to make sure to hydrate me.”

He added: “I’m weak and tired and exhausted, but I’m in good hands with the two of them.”