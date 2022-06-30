Man dies after stabbing in Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Grand Bahama Police are investigating a murder after a man was stabbed to death on Wednesday evening at a local bar establishment in Freeport.

According to reports, the victim and another man were involved in an argument.



Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that shortly before 10pm, police received a report of a stabbing at a bar on McKenzie Street.

According to initial police reports, a group of men was standing in front of a business establishment when two men started arguing. It then escalated to a physical confrontation.

ASP Rolle said that one of the men was stabbed multiple times in the chest area and ran to the entrance door of the establishment where he collapsed.

The victim was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle. He was examined by a doctor and later succumbed to his injuries.

Mr Rolle said that a second man was also stabbed, but his injuries were non-life threatening.

ASP Rolle said investigations are underway and police are searching for a male suspect in connection with the matter.