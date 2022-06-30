National Trust and Defence Force sign memorandum

By JADE RUSSELL

MARKING their continued partnership, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Bahamas National Trust has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to protect The Bahamas’ natural resources.

The MOU acknowledges the continued cooperation of the RBDF at the Exuma Cays Land & Sea Park (ECLSP), the oldest land and sea park in the world and one of the first marine protected areas in the Caribbean.

ECLSP is a reservoir for marine biodiversity and a refuge for some of the most invaluable and culturally significant marine resources. The park’s 174,194-acre boundary protects reefs, seagrass beds, mangroves, and other vital ecosystems in the country. Under no circumstances is any fishing, shelling, conching, or lobstering permitted in this park.

The BNT serves as stewards of The Bahamas national parks , its duties include managing national parks to protect The Bahamas’ invaluable natural resources through science, education, conservation, and enforcement. The RBDF has supported the BNT’s mission by assisting in protecting these natural resources.

BNT’s executive director Eric Carey said: “National parks are sanctuaries for some of The Bahamas’ most invaluable and unique natural resources. Many species depend on these areas, like the ECLSP, in order to survive; and we as Bahamians depend on these species as well. That makes the management and enforcement of these areas critically important. It’s our job as the stewards of national parks to protect The Bahamas’ natural treasures for now and tomorrow, but there are 32 national parks across the country, and it would be impossible to do it all on our own.

“Our very important mandate would not be possible without the assistance of the RBDF, whose own work is also vital to the integrity of our country. One of our goals for the ECLSP for this year and beyond is to create capacity for enhanced enforcement of the park, so we’ll be relying on the RBDF even more. In light of that, this MOU signing comes at an opportune time in our plans. We thank the RBDF for their service in support of protecting national parks, and we’re happy to finally officially have this MOU signifying our commitment to working together after all these years.”

Royal Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Dr Raymond King added he has been involved in the BNT-RBDF partnership since its inception. He recounted his times as a sub-lieutenant and captain of one of RBDF’s smaller vessels, which is when he met then-ECLSP Warden Ray Darville. The two meeting each other was the start of the BNT and RBDF developing their partnership together.

Commodore King said: “We thank Mr Carey and the BNT for agreeing to partner with the RBDF through the signing of this MOU. It is seen as a vital tool to the RBDF as we continue in the execution of our duties of enforcing the laws of The Bahamas with respect to our wildlife and natural resources.

“We also see this as an opportunity for the RBDF to gain more training and education in wildlife enforcement and conservation; and for us to continue in the mandate of guarding our heritage. We’re most grateful.”