Ministry Warns Of Fake Putin Video

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said a video circulating on social media which alleges to present Russian President Vladimir Putin issuing threats against The Bahamas is fake.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the public that this is a fake report in which the context of the video was maliciously edited to mislead the viewer,” a brief statement from the ministry said. “There are absolutely no threats against The Bahamas from Russia and any claims of such are false. Further, we ask the public to refrain from circulating such content and to immediately report the same to the police.”