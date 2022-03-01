Ministry Warns Of Fake Putin Video

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said a video circulating on social media which alleges to present Russian President Vladimir Putin issuing threats against The Bahamas is fake.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the public that this is a fake report in which the context of the video was maliciously edited to mislead the viewer,” a brief statement from the ministry said. “There are absolutely no threats against The Bahamas from Russia and any claims of such are false. Further, we ask the public to refrain from circulating such content and to immediately report the same to the police.”
Comments
TalRussell 19 hours, 1 minute ago
Is de crown's minister as familiar with de dimensions surrounding our UK Colony's couldn't can't get much closer neighbour Cuba and de Russians just announced both countries would deepen ties amid the Ukraine war and that Russia will postpone Cuba's $2.3 billion debt payments owed to Russians,** ― Yes?
hrysippus 18 hours, 58 minutes ago
I would much like to see this video. Why should it be reported to the police though? Is it breaking some law, if so, which?
ohdrap4 17 hours, 50 minutes ago
It is on youtube. It is a joke. Lol.
avidreader 17 hours, 43 minutes ago
Was just brought to my attention. Seems like CIA disinformation. Putin has more pressing concerns. The west still pulling on the bear's tail. Be careful of his claws!
TalRussell 17 hours, 26 minutes ago
Russian, Cuban and Haitian governments are a must always observe, - Yes?
TalRussell 17 hours, 21 minutes ago
No real concern fret, crown minister Freddy, Her Majesty's Ship Medway maintains at full battle ready permanent presence in or near overseeing de UK Colony's sea waters and docked in Nassau during de week January 26, 2022 to peek around, ― Yes?
LastManStanding 16 hours, 52 minutes ago
I highly doubt Putin even knows where the Bahamas is. We are a nobody nation in the international sphere.
