Warning Over Fake Vaccine Cards

THE Ministry of Health and Wellness has been made aware that some printing companies and other entities have been producing cards that fraudulently claim the cardholders have been vaccinated in countries abroad.

According to a statement from Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville yesterday: “These cards also falsely assert that they have been issued by legitimate authorities in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

The statement said The Bahamas has no authorisation to issue vaccination cards on behalf of another country.

“Any entity that produces such a card violates the law,” Dr Darville said. “Persons found in possession of these cards or persons producing these cards are guilty of an offence relating to the false printing of documents. Holders of these cards should immediately destroy them.

“Printing companies or other entities are also ordered to stop producing these cards or risk facing legal consequences.”

The statement comes amid a decline of COVID- 19 cases in the country.

In its February 27 dashboard, the Ministry of Health reported six COVID-19 cases, a significant drop from the start of the year when daily cases were in the triple digits.