Warning Over Fake Vaccine Cards

THE Ministry of Health and Wellness has been made aware that some printing companies and other entities have been producing cards that fraudulently claim the cardholders have been vaccinated in countries abroad.
According to a statement from Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville yesterday: “These cards also falsely assert that they have been issued by legitimate authorities in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”
The statement said The Bahamas has no authorisation to issue vaccination cards on behalf of another country.
“Any entity that produces such a card violates the law,” Dr Darville said. “Persons found in possession of these cards or persons producing these cards are guilty of an offence relating to the false printing of documents. Holders of these cards should immediately destroy them.
“Printing companies or other entities are also ordered to stop producing these cards or risk facing legal consequences.”
The statement comes amid a decline of COVID- 19 cases in the country.
In its February 27 dashboard, the Ministry of Health reported six COVID-19 cases, a significant drop from the start of the year when daily cases were in the triple digits.
Comments
carltonr61 19 hours, 31 minutes ago
Vaccine pass cards are on the way out and scrapped in UK and Israel because of one mere scientific fact, being, even the vaccinated get covid. The card holder ceased being the mythical free from covid parade. Old PCR tests picks up old covid proteins that that have died within six months. Even the quick test is questionable on transmitability and infectiousness. If only the mild omicron common cold like variant is on the way out like deadly Alpha and Delta what are we protecting ourselves against further that the vaccines are powerless against omicron and a more powerful covid has not been released yet.
whogothere 19 hours, 12 minutes ago
Lol why isn't there a warning over the fake protection vaccination provides...
www.cnbc.com/2022/02/28/pfizer-covid-...
carltonr61 18 hours, 4 minutes ago
New research shows vaccines do become a part of DNA. Very worrisome for the human species. Live Animal Vax tests are finally coming to prove or disprove what occurred in tissue culture test tube test. God forbid.
https://m.theepochtimes.com/pfizers-c...">https://m.theepochtimes.com/pfizers-c...;
Bobsyeruncle 13 hours, 53 minutes ago
Lol. The Epoch Times ? I assume you know the history/origin/ownership of it ?
Sickened 17 hours, 39 minutes ago
COVID is so over. No need to ever mention the vaccine or vaccine card again. The 2 year experiment is thankfully over.
avidreader 17 hours, 3 minutes ago
Yes, big pharma now has to compete with the Russian military for space on newscasts. Please be aware that, as Winston Churchill said, in war the first casualty is truth. The reality and background of the present conflict is far more complex than the western media would have you believe.
carltonr61 14 hours, 51 minutes ago
@avid. These instant jump in line media history experts cheerleaders are a lost group. In USA they are trying to arrange demonstration against Iraq, 911, fakes also.
John 10 hours, 14 minutes ago
This list Jackass should have a family picnic and use up all the available vaccines , mostly on himself. Damn nerd!
