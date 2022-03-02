179 On Intercepted Haitian Sailing Vessel

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE United States Coast Guard intercepted a Haitian sailing vessel with 179 people on board on Sunday, approximately 30 miles off Andros.

According to a news release by the US Coast Guard, the individuals were transferred to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force yesterday.

“An Air Station Clearwater C-130 airplane crew spotted the overloaded vessel at approximately 11pm, and reported the vessel to the nearby cutters and command centre watchstanders,” the release stated.

Lt Vladimir Jimenez, law enforcement duty officer of the Seventh Coast Guard District command centre, added that the Coast Guard and partner agencies continue to patrol in the air and on the water to deter these types of “unsafe voyages”.

“The probability of a successful migration voyage is low, and when these voyages are stopped, people should expect to be returned to their country of origin.”

The release noted that since October 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have rescued 993 Haitians compared to 1,527 Haitian migrants in fiscal year 2021; 418 Haitian migrants in fiscal year 2020; 932 Haitian migrants in fiscal year 2019; 609 Haitian migrants in fiscal year 2018; and 419 Haitian migrants in fiscal year 2017.