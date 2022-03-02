Abuse Video Exposes Risk To Elderly

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
THE Bahamas Alzheimer’s Association has condemned a video circulating on social media of an elderly person being abused and reiterated “this behaviour should not be condoned or tolerated”.
In a release sent on Monday, the association spoke out about the video.
“The Bahamas Alzheimer’s Association (TBAA) recently became aware of a video circulating on social media of an elderly person being abused. The association condemns these actions in the strongest possible terms and reiterates that this behaviour should not be condoned or tolerated,” it read.
“While all abuse against the vulnerable is distasteful we firmly stand in agreement with the World Health Organization and its World Report on Violence and Health, which states that the ‘concern of mistreatment of older people should be heightened by the realisation that the coming decades, in both developed and developing countries, there will be a dramatic increase in the elder population. The report further states that, the consequences of abuse can be especially serious as older people are physically weaker and more vulnerable than younger adults, their bones are more brittle and convalescence takes longer. Even a relatively minor injury can cause serious and permanent damage’.”
In the cell phone video, an elderly woman is seen being placed into a parked car by another woman who later hit and screamed at her to stay inside the vehicle. The elderly woman was reportedly wandering around the parking lot before she was put into the car by her caretaker.
The association urged law enforcement authorities to take the necessary action to ensure justice is served in the matter. It also encouraged the government to ensure the 2019 Draft of the Older Persons Bill is “quickly brought before Parliament and that a national policy is developed to ensure these issues of elder abuse are addressed.”
The association added it is aware there may be moments of frustration when caring for people with dementia or Alzheimer’s, but said caregivers should not take out their frustration on the person who is in their care.
TBBA highlighted the assistance the association offers.
“The Bahamas Alzheimer’s Association offers assistance in the form of webinars, where we provide help and instructions on care for those with dementia and Alzheimer’s. One of the aims of the association is to facilitate support and care for the care-givers and families of those suffering with Alzheimer’s.”
John 12 hours, 26 minutes ago
Just don’t let a one or two minute video clip condemn a person who may have been doing their best to care for an elderly relative and was caught with her guard down for a mere moment. Also let it not force the ‘victim’ to be put in a even worse position by being taken from the care of the relative and placed in a home among strangers. Anyone know one of the most difficult jobs is caring for the elderly, especially one who may have mental challenges but still has mobility, a mentally ill person or a child with special needs. This is a s more than a 24/7 job. These people do things that are unexpected and nerve wrecking. Like getting up in the middle of the night and turning on appliances like a stove, like opening doors in the middle of the night, like trying to pet of befriend dangerous or vicious animals or even like opening the door and wandering off in the middle of the night or day even. Some go missing for days and are eventually found miles and miles away from their homes. What this country needs rather than condemnation, is an organization of volunteers, or paid persons that can come and sit with these people while their caretakers can do errands or just take a few hours break even. No amount of abuse is acceptable and this may just be a cry of the caretaker for help.
thomas 9 hours, 44 minutes ago
I absolutely agree with this statement. The most vulnerable among us are the least cared for. More needs to be done to protect and care for them.
One 10 hours, 19 minutes ago
Our society accepts violence as a form of communication and a solution. If we want to improve we must first accept something is wrong.
John 9 hours, 12 minutes ago
Spanking is not considered violence in this country. It is engrained in the culture. You cannot look at the situation through rose glasses and make a judgment. Allow the proper authority to investigate.
John 9 hours, 2 minutes ago
One government institution has a ‘day-patient’ program where guardians of challenged persons can drop off these persons in the morning, go to work or do whatever chores they need to do, then pick the persons back up in the evenings. Just before the pandemic. A private company was offering similar services but, apparently they closed due to Covid.
thomas 8 hours, 57 minutes ago
Please name the government institution that has a 'day-patient'program.
