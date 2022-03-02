Abuse Video Exposes Risk To Elderly

By EARYEL BOWLEG

THE Bahamas Alzheimer’s Association has condemned a video circulating on social media of an elderly person being abused and reiterated “this behaviour should not be condoned or tolerated”.

In a release sent on Monday, the association spoke out about the video.

“While all abuse against the vulnerable is distasteful we firmly stand in agreement with the World Health Organization and its World Report on Violence and Health, which states that the ‘concern of mistreatment of older people should be heightened by the realisation that the coming decades, in both developed and developing countries, there will be a dramatic increase in the elder population. The report further states that, the consequences of abuse can be especially serious as older people are physically weaker and more vulnerable than younger adults, their bones are more brittle and convalescence takes longer. Even a relatively minor injury can cause serious and permanent damage’.”

In the cell phone video, an elderly woman is seen being placed into a parked car by another woman who later hit and screamed at her to stay inside the vehicle. The elderly woman was reportedly wandering around the parking lot before she was put into the car by her caretaker.

The association urged law enforcement authorities to take the necessary action to ensure justice is served in the matter. It also encouraged the government to ensure the 2019 Draft of the Older Persons Bill is “quickly brought before Parliament and that a national policy is developed to ensure these issues of elder abuse are addressed.”

The association added it is aware there may be moments of frustration when caring for people with dementia or Alzheimer’s, but said caregivers should not take out their frustration on the person who is in their care.

TBBA highlighted the assistance the association offers.

“The Bahamas Alzheimer’s Association offers assistance in the form of webinars, where we provide help and instructions on care for those with dementia and Alzheimer’s. One of the aims of the association is to facilitate support and care for the care-givers and families of those suffering with Alzheimer’s.”