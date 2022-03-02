Health System Vulnerability A Factor In Easing Restrictions

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
A LOCAL infectious disease expert says the vulnerability of the country’s public health system along with low vaccination numbers remain key determining factors regarding how far COVID-19 measures can be scaled back.
Dr Nikkiah Forbes, the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme director, told The Tribune that while The Bahamas is in a good place concerning the rate of new infections, officials could not “throw caution to the wind” in their consideration of returning to normal more than two years into the pandemic.
As a result, she insisted a measured and balanced approach was important in maintaining low virus numbers.
In recent weeks countries around the world have been loosening measures and Dr Forbes was adamant that in such instances those places had the right metrics.
“There has to be a balance. That has to be very important and taken into consideration when we’re rolling back restrictions,” Dr Forbes said in an interview earlier this week. “You see that we are loosening restrictions, but it has to be in a balanced, logical and appropriate way for your country and so let’s remember the context.
“So, COVID-19 it is very likely that there are still going to be variant strains that develop and we see that the cases, the waves they go up, they crest and then they go down and that has been our experience with the previous four waves.
“So, when countries are rolling back restrictions these are some of the things they have to take into consideration: they have to take into account the status of their current health system to withstand a rise in COVID cases and surges and the vulnerabilities of the health system and the ability of the health system to respond and that is hospitals as well as the public health infrastructure for contact tracing, isolation surveillance of the situation and treatment and prevention and cure.
“You also have to take into account vaccination status and coverage. In many of those countries’ vaccination coverage is very high - more than 70 percent where they’re rolling back measures. They have health care systems with multi-level institutions that can absorb some of the stress of surging COVID cases and waves of COVID cases.
“Our health system is not like that and so we really have to take a very measured cautious approach.
“It is good that we are in a better situation with COVID now and that we can roll back some restrictions but we can’t throw all caution to the wind.”
So far, 161,251 people in the country are fully vaccinated.
Dr Forbes said vaccine hesitancy continues to be a challenge.
“There is still hesitancy and we see that people are still getting vaccinated but it is slower and we have to do all we can to meet people where they are and help to understand why they’re hesitant.
“Now, these vaccines have been around for quite some time. More than half of the world’s population have taken these vaccines and we can see that in the real world that they’re very effective to prevent hospitalisations and deaths and it’s a very good point that you’re raising. With COVID, we’ve been in this fight against COVID for more than two years. It’s always going to be here as a circulating respiratory virus. What’s different now from the beginning of the outbreak is we’re better equipped.
“We have treatments, we have vaccines that we know can help to save lives and we understand more about how it spreads and as we get back to our normal lives that’s very, very important. We need to remember that we can do all we can to protect ourselves from getting COVID-19. That’s following public health precautions and getting vaccinated.”
Although daily infections have recently been in the low double and single digits, Dr Forbes said it was likely there could be another wave of COVID-19 in the country.
“Well, you know that’s what’s happened to date. We’ve had four and some countries have had others so previous experience will show you. COVID is here to stay and with the majority of the world’s population not being vaccinated that is a set up for other strains emerging.
“That just depends on what the strains will do. They become more infectious and could certainly cause the potential for more spread.”
Dr Forbes was also asked whether The Bahamas could ever reach the point where the mask mandate is rolled back as had been the case in some areas of the United States.
She insisted masks are a very effective tool in cutting the rate of transmission by 50 percent.
“So, in places where there would still be high COVID incidents and spread that wouldn’t be recommended. That would be in places where it’s under control, but again you have to take into account the context of your country and that’s what we’re always called to do and we read about guidelines and recommendations and implementations others are making for you to consider what is the context for your country.
“Again, our health system is somewhat vulnerable to COVID. When we have a COVID surge we see that ordinary care, non-COVID care is compromised and it is difficult in COVID care when we are having surges.
“Mask wearing is a simple effective tool that if it’s done effectively everyone can cut down the risk of transmission by more than 50 percent.
“It would just simply not make sense to do that if we’re in a surge especially in the setting of low vaccination in places where there is a high risk for transmission. So, it’s not something that should be tossed aside and in many places where it is being tossed aside public health experts are lamenting that this can be a little bit too early to do such things and that if it is that there is another wave for example or another strain of COVID that’s more transmissible you will very, very soon find yourself with a rise in cases again. So, you should use caution,” Dr Forbes added.
Comments
tribanon 12 hours, 17 minutes ago
Even as many of us struggle to pay for food, gasoline, etc., she's still talking her politicized COVID nonsense while sucking heavily on the public treasury. It's all about their insatiable desire to exercise control over us by taking away our constitutionally guaranteed civil rights and liberties. She's a typical health bureacrat lacking in common sense and singing to her corrupt political masters for her supper.
User1234 12 hours, 12 minutes ago
Her point about mask wearing is literally false information. if its not a properly fitted N95+ mask that's worn and changed regularly then it will have little to no effect. There are numerous studies now. As a news outlet you should be asking for evidence for these claims. Lots of people have been wearing masks, they still got covid....omicron has made them next to useless.
So get vaccinated.
ohdrap4 5 hours, 45 minutes ago
Why get vaccinated? The CDC has published that the vaccines in children are only 12% effective against omicron.
The best vaccine is to mask your symptoms and tell no one you have omicron.
But doctors are stubborn. Some are still going around telling people to drink soy milk and eat margarine.
whogothere 4 hours, 34 minutes ago
Yes the mask stuff is completely BS... it's embarrassing really...vaxxing doesn't hold the answer though..interesting data in Alberta once upon a time the only place to show days until death after vaccination - huge huge spikes after the first dose...the scrubbed the data almost as soon as it was released..
User1234 12 hours, 6 minutes ago
To prove a point, this was probably the most 'pro mask' study out of the many that have been done....showing a 9% reduction! -https://www.nature.com/articles/d4158...">https://www.nature.com/articles/d4158...
The (probably better) Danmask study showed a negligible difference. There is a danger in giving people a false sense of security. transparency and honesty and allowing people to make decisions for themselves as they have done pre covid is where the rest of the world is going now. Time to let go!
carltonr61 11 hours ago
Her fear is so all powerful that 400,000 Bahamians and one million tourists must bow before it. She lives us so much and man's to protect us. This is Ash Wednesday. From dust we came to dust we must return. As promised by God. But now we have a new protector who promises by her will alone we shall forever be safe.
carltonr61 9 hours, 31 minutes ago
Whole globe is moving on even the CDC scientists as events and data revelance bare Covid's evoliving truths. However our conch scientists refuse to evolve,sticking to the power ant control they gained from CDC. CDC is less concerned now about the unvaccinated who face 95% dominant strain Covid Omicron but on the very vulnerable. Some new data coming in also show that more of the USA population may have have been exposed to covid as antibody tests in blood far outstrip vaccinations. Our conch scientists probably do not like the CDC climbing down from the backs of the unvaccinated whose antibodies after exposure to covid out lasts the four revaccinations called boosters. The first time in medical history natural immunity antibody buildup was discarded in place of test vaccine jab to produce immune response the cradle of genuine virologists science. The human body was designed to overcome viruses for millions of years or our species would have died off without natural adaptation. But the gate man doubted God, and political and medical leaders followed his dollars.
https://m.theepochtimes.com/cdc-no-lo...">https://m.theepochtimes.com/cdc-no-lo...;
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID