Sanadia A Pioneer In Her Profession

BAHAMIAN Sanadia Smith has broken the barrier at Bahama Rock as the first female certified heavy equipment operator at the rock mining plant in Freeport.

Ms Smith was one of several speakers invited to talk to young students enrolled at the Ruthnell Technical Institute during a career seminar held at its campus in Hawksbill.

“It has been an overwhelming experience,” she said. “It was something I did not think I was capable of doing.”

Ms Smith said she dreamt of becoming a heavy equipment operator just like her father.

“Growing up, I used to watch my dad operate heavy equipment at Freeport Harbour, and that was something I always dreamt of doing. I wanted to give it a try. And for me now being able to stand here and say I am doing it, is a privilege.”

Ms Smith has been employed at Bahama Rock for 11 years.

She initially started working in the office doing filing and other clerical work.

“When the opportunity came to become an operator, I took it. I started off as a truck driver, and then eventually became a heavy equipment operator,” she said.

Ms Smith said that skilled labourers are in high demand today. She told students that there are job opportunities available for both men and women at Bahama Rock.

She encouraged other women to get into the field by expanding their knowledge and skills.

Ruthnell Technical Institute provides technical certificate programmes in various vocational fields. It is registered with the National Accreditation and Equivalency Council of the Bahamas (NAECOB).

Representatives from various industrial companies, including Bahama Rock, the Freeport Container Port, and LEAD Institute talked about job opportunities available. Abaco businessman Renard Watkins also encouraged students about the importance of establishing a pension investment fund.

Yvette Farrington Clarke, the HR training coordinator Hutchison Ports, said they have had an established relationship with Ruthnell Technical for the past nine years.

She indicated that there are currently almost 100 employees at Freeport Container Port that were initially enrolled at the institute.

Mrs Clarke told students that Hutchison Ports Holding, which is headquartered in Hong Kong, has 53 ports within 27 countries. She stated that there are many opportunities for employment at FCP.

She said employees start at the base level as a stevedore and move up the ladder to other positions as a straddle operator and crane operator.

Mrs Clarke reported that FCP acquired state of art equipment, including the acquisition of remote-control cranes, in 2018.

“We have a remote operating system where there is no one physically inside the crane, which is controlled by persons from a room. I get a thrill just watching them do that because it looks like they are playing video games,” she said.

The HR training officer said FCP plans to replace all its cranes.

“When we replace our cranes, we are going to be on the cutting edge again - everything is going remote,” she said.

When he spoke, Mr Watkins told students about the importance of LUCK – being a labourer under correct knowledge.

He urged students to get to class on time, always ask for help and to read as often as they can. He also stressed that safety is very important on the job.

Mr Watkins said another important thing they should do is to prepare for retirement.

“You got to prepare for your retirement, even while you are now getting ready to go in the workforce. Nobody’s job is for long and nobody’s job is forever.”

Mr Watkins encouraged the students to form an Alumni Association and put aside 20 percent of their earnings or $20 daily for six days, for the next seven years.

“Whenever they are selling the next hotel in Freeport, I want to hear it is your group that is proposing to purchase it,” he said.