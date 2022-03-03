Appeal For Volunteers For Bain And Grants Town Meal Programme, Other Initiatives

THE Bain and Grants Town Advancement Association is appealing for more volunteers to assist the organisation in its weekly meal programme and other initiatives for the disadvantaged.

In a press release, the association said workers and volunteers prepare food packages for more than 300 households each week while hot meals are given out each Wednesday. The organisation wants to expand its outreach, but needs more help.

“None of us could have anticipated that the coronavirus was coming, resulting in a worldwide pandemic,” the organisation said. “Certainly we didn’t realise how great of an impact it would have on the world, the nation, and indeed the community of Bain (and) Grants Town.

“We have been providing clothing, food, and assistance within our community. Our aim is to support the needed, isolated, sick, elderly and the vulnerable.”

The association said there are over 4,000 households in Bain and Grants Town and “over two thirds of them don’t have the necessary essentials to survive”.

“Our organisation felt that it was critical that we step up even in the midst of a global pandemic to continue to serve the community.

“Every Wednesday, persons are given a free hot full meal and those that need clothing are able to come and be clothed for whatever occasion.

“We also cater to the educational needs of individuals, with our Bain Grants Town literacy programme, we host free book giveaways throughout the year ensuring that persons have a fair chance to grasp the importance of reading and how it affects their future.

“Another initiative is our food package giveaway. This is where our workers and volunteers prepare grocery packages for over 300 households weekly to ensure that they are able to sustain themselves for another week or two.

“Our goal is to expand our operations, allowing us to do more to help residents of Bain Grants Town on an even greater scale. However, in order for us to continue our initiatives and add new ones we are seeking volunteers who are selfless and ready to help during these trying times.”

Those who are interested are asked to contact Mt Olive Baptist Church at 328- 8984 or email: bgtadvance@gmail.com.