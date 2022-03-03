Gladstone Road Conversion To Highway Will Be A ‘Significant’ Cost To Taxpayers

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE “very important” conversion of Gladstone Road to a four-lane highway for its entire length will come at “significant” cost to taxpayers, according to Public Works Minister Alfred Sears yesterday.

While he declined to reveal the project’s cost, saying an announcement would be made later, the minister said there will be wide public consultation.

“At this point it’s going to be a significant cost, but it’s also going to be very important,” the Fort Charlotte MP told reporters yesterday.

“We will announce the figures. It is an important carriageway, bringing people from the southern part of New Providence to work and school in other parts and we know that it’s not adequate for the volume of traffic and time is of the essence in terms of getting to work, getting to school and, of course, getting home after work.”

He insisted that the cost of the project was not “a state secret”.

Tribune Business reported yesterday that the project is to be completed by the end of 2024. The timeline came out of a town hall meeting on Tuesday night.

The plan will further add new roundabouts to be constructed at the new Rubis gas station, and another near Aquinas College high school. There will also be changes to the roundabout at JFK Drive and Gladstone Road.

The JFK roundabout will be expanded to three lanes in some areas, and will be dual lane for the most part. An official said this will create better traffic flow for that intersection, and allow vehicles exiting Gladstone Road on its north end better access to join the traffic.

There will be a total of 13 new bus stops along Gladstone Road with designs that will mirror those on Baha Mar Boulevard, with adequate pull over space. There also will be a proposed four-foot pull-over lane for both north and south-bound traffic.

Mr Sears also referred to what the focus of his ministry has been since taking office in September.

He was asked about his ministry’s plans for shanty towns in view of reports that new unregulated communities were popping up, not only in Abaco, but in other places.

The minister said no policy decision had been taken at this time, adding: “I’ve been focused quite frankly on restoration work in Abaco, in the Cays of Abaco (and) in East Grand Bahama.

“We have so many of our communities that are still in shatters. Docks need to be built in these communities where fishing is the life blood of the community and ramps need to be repaired.

“Also, airports need to be repaired, like in Treasure Cay and in Sweetings Cay. “Schools need to be rebuilt so we’ve been focusing on giving these projects priority. “Travelling with me, technical teams were there and did preliminary assessments, went back and now they have prepared the scope of works.

“Those scopes have been quantified and we will be engaging contractors to really get this work done so that’s been the immediate focus and, of course, dealing with the usual and how do we move towards sustainability.

“We have to do a lot of work on the law and the whole Planning Subdivision Act.

“That act was pronounced on the judicial committee of the Privy Council, section 62. So, we’re looking at what amendments to be made.”