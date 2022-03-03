Here We Go - Gas Price Rockets In Just Weeks: Sears Concedes Govt Is Concerned And Special Measures Will Be Needed

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

PUBLIC Works Minister Alfred Sears said the government is concerned about the rise in gasoline prices at the pumps, adding some “extraordinary” measures will have to be considered and taken in response to an expected continued increase in fuel costs.

Over the last two weeks, motorists in New Providence, especially those who frequent Rubis gas stations, have faced a dramatic price hike. In mid-February, the supplier’s price at the pumps was $5.16 per gallon - below its competitors. But as of yesterday, that price stood at $5.52.

While Shell stations did not increase during that time frame, remaining at $5.37, Esso rose by five cents, increasing from $5.19 to $5.24.

It follows speculation The Bahamas could see the cost of fuel rise anywhere between $6 and $8 per gallon.

Rubis Bahamas officials did not respond to an email inquiry from The Tribune up to press time yesterday.

Asked about the matter yesterday, Mr Sears said the Bahamian government was no different from administrations around the world regarding the worrisome cost of fuel.

“Every country in the world, other than the countries which have large deposits of oil and natural gas, is concerned,” Mr Sears said in response to a question from The Tribune. “So, the answer is yes, we are concerned.

“Especially (with) the war going on now with the invasion by Russia into Ukraine. Russia is the second largest supplier of oil so again there will be an impact as we have sanctions being applied by a number of countries on Russia. So, like every country in the world, we will have to take extraordinary measures.

“The government has backstopped BPL in the provision of a hedge strategy which stabilises the price or the rate of electricity notwithstanding the fluctuations in the marketplace.

“The Prime Minister yesterday (Tuesday) made an announcement from Belize that the government will take every measure to ensure that the very challenging external environment and rising price of fuel, that certain safeguards will be put in place so that the most vulnerable in the Bahamian society will not have to suffer any more than we have already suffered.”

He continued: “So, the government is committed. I am part of (the) Cabinet subcommittee dealing with energy and in addition to the Ministry of Finance providing support for the hedge strategy, we’re looking at a number of other options such as moving toward a cleaner form of energy that will also reduce the cost and that is LNG.

“We are also looking at solar and many local as well as international companies have put proposals to the government. We are reviewing and meeting with these various parties. We’ll be establishing a process and will begin to meet with them leading to a contractual relationship with the country.”

He said the government would be making a strong push to decrease the country’s dependency on fossil fuels.

“Well, the government has already committed to achieve 30 percent of renewable energy in the power generation by 2030. That is a very ambitious target but it is a target that we have promised the Bahamian people that we will meet and we’re moving very aggressively.

“I can tell you every ministry, this ministry, the Ministry of Works, the future purchase of vehicles, cars, trucks, bush hogs and so on but we are starting to purchase electric vehicles and we will be installing charge stations in the various compounds of the Ministry of Works so that we can move very aggressively towards a cleaner form of energy rather than the fossil fuel that we use and just reduce our carbon footprint. So, in every way we can.

“We also are encouraging conservation of the consumption of electricity. So, we all have a mandate and I will also use this opportunity to encourage every consumer to conserve in every way that we can because it benefits not only our families but also benefits our country.”

Late last month Bahamian consumers and businesses were warned to brace for gasoline prices to hit $6 per gallon this month after the Ukraine crisis sent oil prices soaring to seven-year highs.

Vasco Bastian, the Bahamas Petroleum Dealers Association’s (BPDA) vice-president, told Tribune Business at the time he was monitoring Russia’s actions towards its western neighbour days ahead of the military conflict - and its potential disruption on world output and supply chains - sent oil prices soaring to almost $100. Yesterday it stood at $110 a barrel.

Mr Bastian, also owner/operator of Esso’s East Street South and Soldier Road gas station, added that “if war breaks out” then oil prices could possibly go up by another 50 percent.

A war began in the following days.

On the heels of this, Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell predicted an $8 high due to inflation sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.