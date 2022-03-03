National Exercise Next Week To Test Emergency Response

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

HOUSING and Transport Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis advised members of the public yesterday that the ISPS Compliance Unit will be conducting a national exercise next week to test the country’s capability of responding to emergencies.

She stressed that effective security and efficient response to emergency situations at international port facilities within the country is a major priority for the government.

The exercise will take place on March 10.

“As the Minister of Transport and Housing, I am fully aware of the role that international port facilities play in sustaining and growing our economy. I also understand the far-reaching impact that security breaches and deficiencies can have on our country’s reputation. Therefore, we must ensure that our port facilities are in a continuous state of readiness to handle any emergency,” she said.

“I wish to advise members of the public that on March 10 the ISPS Compliance Unit will be conducting a national exercise to test the country’s capability of responding to a synchronised incident affecting multiple international port facilities within The Bahamas.”

She said the exercise is being held to promote emergency preparedness, test the country’s implemented security measures, and evaluate the nation’s response to an emergency at selected International port facilities.

“The knowledge gained from this national exercise will highlight areas of strength and reveal areas of opportunity for improvement,” she said yesterday.

She noted her team has had a test run.

“They’ve had quite a number of meetings with all of the stakeholders involved and we’re ready.

“We had our team on the ground in Abaco that also hosted meetings in Grand Bahama and also the various other Family Islands.

“And so we are ready and they are connected and where there’s deficiencies that’s what it is going to show us.”

Acting Port Controller Berne Wright stated that in previous exercises, communication and resource challenges were uncovered.

“Those are two of things we would’ve noted in previous exercises,” he said.