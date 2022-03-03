Three Robbed By Masked Gunmen

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN and two friends were held up and robbed at gunpoint in Grand Bahama on Tuesday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle said that the Police Control Room received a call shortly before noon about an armed robbery in the area of Drake Avenue.

Initial investigations revealed that the woman was sitting inside a vehicle, along with her male and female friends, when they were approached by two masked gunmen.

She told police that the suspects pointed the firearms in their direction and demanded cash.

The victim handed over a black grocery bag that contained her floral purse and a Michael Kors clutch. There was $500 cash in total and other personal effects in the bags.

The gunmen, she said, also robbed her male friend of his wallet with an undetermined amount of cash and other personal effects. The suspects fled the scene in a white Honda Fit.

A few hours later, another incident was reported in the Drake Avenue area.

ASP Rolle said that shortly after 5pm, a male reported to police that he was assaulted by a gunman.

When officers arrived at the scene, he said they searched the area and found a man hiding behind a two-story apartment building on Drake Avenue.

The officers informed the man of their suspicion, he said. The suspect then directed the officers to a bushy pathway and pointed out a black Glock pistol, with a magazine containing one .9mm live round and two .357 live rounds of ammunition.

Asp Rolle said that the man was arrested as a result. He said the man is also a suspect in the armed robbery matter that occurred hours earlier at Drake Avenue.

Investigations are continuing into both incidents.