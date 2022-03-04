Glenys Hanna Martin: Zero Tolerance For Fighting In Schools

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

EDUCATION, Technical and Vocational Training Minister Glenys Hanna Martin says officials are looking at a number of strategies to see how they can create a peaceful environment for students after videos of a school fight prompted concern.

Ms Hanna Martin said there should be “zero tolerance” for fighting in schools, adding young people need to learn how to resolve conflict without violence.

This comes after videos circulated on social media this week showing a group of female students in uniform punching a girl to the ground while other students watched, some of whom were laughing. At one point, the victim was lying down on the ground when a female, not in school uniform, appeared to stomp on her.

Ms Hanna Martin was asked about the fight on the sidelines of an event yesterday. She said some intervention took place after the incident.

“I do believe that a senior police officer intervened in that matter. Not in a criminal manner, but a way in which to intervene to deal with issues of anger management, bullying, etc,” the Englerston MP said. “I think that we have to ensure that there is a no tolerance level for violence on school campuses - that’s the first principle. Secondly, we have to see how we can cause for our young people to be able to resolve whatever their issues are without resorting to that type of conduct.”

Ms Hanna Martin continued: “Bullying in this day and age has serious consequences and I was thinking about it in the last 48 hours, we have to raise the awareness of bullying on school campuses and we have to dissipate all those energies.

“I don’t know what the underlying issues are with these young people in terms of what leads to these things, but you know if your hair looks a certain way, if you’re a little heavy - it doesn’t matter. Every child has the right to be and to be on that campus and we will seek to foster respect for every person regardless of any issues that differentiates one from another and to cause for a leave of harmony on the campus.”

She said officials are looking at a number of strategies now to see how they can create a peaceful and harmonious environment.

“But in that particular incident, there has been intervention which I believe will lead to a positive outcome. You know, we can deal with it on a case-by-case basis but we have to change any culture that may be suggesting that this kind of thing is accepted or acceptable on the school campus.”

Corporal punishment is a controversial remedy proposed to correct students’ behaviour. Former Education Minister Jeff Lloyd said in January 2021 that education officials are having a “vigorous conversation” about whether it should still be allowed in schools, however there are some who are opposed to phasing out the practice.

Giving her personal view, Ms Hanna Martin said she does not see how using violence on children is going to help any sort of circumstance or situation. The minister added that she is not an advocate of violence in any shape or form and certainly not against young persons.