Man Dies After Being Shot Outside His Home

A man has died after being shot outside his home on Mildred Avenue, west of Golden Isles Road, in the early hours of Saturday.

According to reports, the man was in his vehicle and had arrived at his residence when two armed men approached and shot him multiple times.

He was taken to Carmichael Police Station by a neighbour where he was attended to by Emergency Medical Services. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

The matter is under active investigation.