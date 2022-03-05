Man Injured In Police-Involved Shooting

A man is in hospital after a police-involved shooting early on Saturday.

According to reports, shortly after 1am, an off-duty police officer saw the man acting in a disorderly manner towards the employee of a business establishment on Baillou Hill Road.

The officer identified himself to the man and warned him about his behaviour.

The man then left the area but returned a short time later and assaulted another man. The incident was brought to the attention of the officer who again approached the man and informed him of the complaint against him. As the officer attempted to arrest him, the man attacked him with a knife.

The officer produced his service weapon and shot the man in the upper part of his body. The man was then transported to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services where he is listed in stable condition.