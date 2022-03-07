Commonwealth Brewery Supports International Women’S Day

COMMONWEALTH Brewery Limited joins the world in celebrating International Women’s Day under the theme Break the Bias.

This year’s theme highlights the ongoing discrimination and inequalities women face throughout our communities and within the workplace, which were highlighted during the pandemic, Commonwealth Brewery (CBL) said in a press release.

“United Nations Women recently reported on the staggering impact mobility restrictions, school closures, inflation and the economic downfall has had on women globally. The pandemic has forced women to adapt on multiple levels and highlight how important women are to achieving national development goals, reshaping the social landscape and building resilient communities that quickly adapt and withstand global and local hazards,” the company also said.

Putting action behind intent required CBL to take a deeper look into how it supports and encourages its female employees to grow professionally and personally.

“At present, females represent 45 percent of our total workforce. Inclusion, diversity and gender equality are top priorities for CBL and we’ve been intentional with establishing professional development programmes and leadership opportunities for our female employees.

“Our work continues and I believe, at the end of the day, we will not only attract more females to our organisation, but they will fill critical roles to help us succeed,” says CBL’S HR director, Antoinette Turnquest.

Ms Turnquest said the company has already made strategic operational changes that help accomplish CBL’s end goals.

“We have work flexibility and work-from-home options available to help create a more harmonious work-life balance. When looking at our future, we also plan to reintroduce our internship programme to provide valuable access to work experience, especially to young females, who will have the opportunity to learn from our talented team of professionals,” she said.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, CBL will host a virtual event for female employees. Guest speakers include Yeisha Forbes who will provide beauty enhancement advice to participants and Phillipa Dean is set to inspire CBL’s women to speak up. CBL has also invited Caline Newton who will offer financial literacy information and Miss Bahamas Universe, Chantel O’Brian, will highlight “how to walk in confidence”.

International Women’s Day is observed on March 8.