A Few Steps Forward For Science

By CANDACE FIELDS

A FEW months ago, I wrote to say that a major transformation was needed for science in The Bahamas. This article serves as an update to the public on the situation regarding issuing scientific permits here at home.

While the necessary change has yet to come to fruition, all hope is not lost and I am extremely glad to learn the Cabinet is actively working to reform the current Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) law. Amendments are being made such that the legislation is meaningful and narrowly focused on commercial science while simultaneously promoting, not delaying, non-commercial research endeavours.

While this seems like a major win, it is important to note these changes are mandated in the Nagoya Protocol (of which The Bahamas is a signee) where all parties have agreed to the following: create conditions to promote and encourage research which contributes to the conservation and sustainable use of biological diversity, particularly in developing countries, including through simplified measures on access for non-commercial research purposes. Especially in cases of emergencies that threaten or damage human, animal or plant health, as determined nationally or internationally.

Knowing we, as a country, have agreed to the aforementioned, it is hard to believe we are still in the situation we are in today. It is hard to believe Bahamian research institutions cannot do work in their own backyards. It is hard to believe Bahamian graduate students, like myself, cannot do work at home and have to constantly stress about how their degree will play out should change not come soon. It is hard to believe that now with the increasing number of Bahamian scientists our own country is choosing to decrease research capacity. It is hard to believe that science in The Bahamas, a top tier living laboratory, is still effectively cancelled.

I am thus making a plea to the Department of Environmental Protection and Planning (DEPP) to work with scientists like myself, who are only seeking to do research for research’s sake, and not to seek financial gain. DEPP has now promised the backlog of permits will be addressed and as such, permits will start being issued as soon as tomorrow. I applaud this effort. As for research regarding Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD), assessing critically endangered species like Nassau grouper, working in key habitats like mangrove ecosystems and working to safeguard our shark sanctuary, time is of the essence.

I look forward to getting to work and implore this department to continue to work with the scientific community to bring back science and return The Bahamas to the forefront of marine research globally.

At this point we must channel the words of our motto and work to move forward, upward and onward TOGETHER.