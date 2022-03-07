Officials Monitor Fourth Wave

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE a recent decline in COVID-19 cases, local officials say they are still monitoring current health data to determine whether the country’s fourth wave has ended.

This comes after the Ministry of Health reported 19 new cases between Thursday and Friday, bringing the nation’s overall tally to 33,171 since the start of the pandemic. However, only 190 of those cases are still active to date.

Meanwhile, nine people remain in hospital with the virus, one of whom is in the intensive care unit.

When contacted for comment yesterday, local infectious disease expert, Dr Nikkiah Forbes acknowledged the recent drop in numbers as a good sign but said it was still too early to conclude the country’s fourth battle with the disease is over.

She said officials were still keeping a close eye on the nation’s COVID situation and should have more definitive answers in the days ahead.

The improving figures comes as some countries worldwide are moving away from COVID-19 restrictions by removing social distancing requirements and mask mandates.

Even here, tourism stakeholders are pushing for the government to further relax COVID-19 protocols in spite of the Davis administration’s recent announcement about removing the fifth day testing requirements for visitors after their arrival.

Health Minister Dr Michael Darville could not be reached yesterday for comment on the matter.