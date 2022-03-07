Two Die In Separate Shootings

By LEANDRA ROLLE





TWO men were shot and killed in separate incidents over the weekend, bringing the country’s murder toll for the year to 18, according to this newspaper’s records.

The latest shooting incident occurred in Millar’s Heights off Carmichael Road around 8pm Saturday.

Police said two men and a woman had to be taken to hospital after being shot by a lone gunman. However, one of the men later died of his injuries.

Sources say the murdered victim is Franklyn Glinton, who was charged with the 2020 killing of 17-year-old Lavard McKenzie. Glinton and his co-accused were granted bail months after their arraignments.

According to police, the three were attending a gathering in the community when an armed man approached the group and started firing shots in their direction.

Police said the gunman was targeting one of the men in the group, but ended up shooting several people.

“Our initial investigations were that a lone gunman came to a gathering, where persons were gathered enjoying themselves, armed with a firearm,” Superintendent Audley Peters said at the scene.

“He discharged that weapon at an initial individual and following that he then continued to discharge the weapon at the individuals who were gathered – two of the males ended up getting shot and was subsequently taken to the hospital.

“We do not know the motive of this incident at this time. However, our officers are collating their information as they canvas the area and speak with the witnesses who were present and in due course, as they sit together and put the information together, we will know what the motive of the incident was.”

An area resident later told reporters the gathering in question was a domino tournament that started at 3pm earlier that day.

He said event-goers were getting ready to head home just before the shooting happened.

“We was closing down and packing up everything, but all I hear is ‘pow pow pow’ and everybody say ‘get down’ and when I come out and I run over to my car and when I look over, I see two bullets and a lady was on the ground and then another gentleman was there and he was over there,” the resident said.

“So, it was three of them on the ground and the gentleman here, he get shoot many times because the car came from the north side and they stop and they come out and they shoot him up a few more times and then they speed off and gone. They knew who they come for.”

He also said it was the first shooting incident to have happened in the community in years.

The other two victims are in hospital. Supt Peters said the female victim was “coherent” when she was taken to hospital and suffered “minimal injuries”.

The triple shooting came hours after a man was shot outside his home on Mildred Avenue, west of Golden Isles Road.

According to police reports, the man was in his vehicle and had just arrived at his residence around 2am Saturday morning when two armed men approached and shot him multiple times.

He was taken to Carmichael Police Station by a neighbour where he was attended to by Emergency Medical Services. However, he later died.

Although police have not named the victim, relatives say he is 33-year-old, Neiko Mackey.

Many of Mackey’s family members and friends reacted angrily to his death on social media over the weekend.

“Your wife and I gave birth weeks apart twice and today my heart is torn for her and your babies,” Mackey’s sister-in-law said in a Facebook post. “How do you break news like that to your children? What about the babies, Lord? Neiko, you were a real one.... It was always jokes and laughter. I was your sis and you are my brother. Today, my husband grieves for his younger brother and witnessing his pain is unfathomable.”

Another relative added: “Neiko, I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t believe it. (He) don’t bother no one. They took my cousin, a brother and a great father. RIP cousin, you will be missed.”

Police could not say if the two incidents are connected.

However, anyone with information on these homicides or any other crime is asked to call police at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS(8477).