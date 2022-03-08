Sanctions ‘Are Already Hitting’ Russian Business In The Bahamas

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
FOREIGN Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell said sanctions from western countries on Russian businesses and oligarchs may already apply to the business interests they have in The Bahamas even though local authorities have implemented no sanctions of their own.
The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada and a number of other countries have sanctioned Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
“The issue of what to do is probably (going to) be driven by the practicalities of this. One is the relationship with the United States and the European Union and then secondly our financial services sector,” Mr Mitchell told reporters yesterday.
“From what I’ve seen, there was a circular in my briefing from the lawyers, the Bahamian lawyers or the Attorney General’s Office, which is that many of the banks and trust companies here are already dealing with individuals who have been sanctioned and institutions that have been sanctioned as if sanctions have been imposed by The Bahamas government. And that is because in their home countries they may run afoul of the law if they do not apply the sanctions that have been applied in their home countries. So, that may already be happening in The Bahamas and it’s a question of catching up so to speak.
“Those await formal decisions that’s beyond my remit at the moment. Obviously we are concerned that we line up because this is what is really happening now, people have to line up on whose side you’re on, whether you’re on the good guys, bad guys side and our allies, the United States and the west, and so that’s where we’re lining up and we have to do in my view things which are consummate with those facts.”
He also said: “The question of sanctions is really what is being begged at the moment and that has to do with the Prime Minister’s statement at CARICOM which is to see where, in the context of the CARICOM relationships, the other countries are gonna go with regard to sanctions. What I know is that it’s an evolving story and I’m briefing the parliamentary group this evening, the Cabinet in the morning and it’s an evolving story about what happens from there.”
Mr Mitchell could not say what the country will do about a Russian tanker that was denied entry into Canada and reportedly arrived in The Bahamas yesterday. According to Reuters, the Liberia-flagged Sovcomflot-owned oil tanker, SCF Neva, abruptly changed course and arrived in The Bahamas while carrying bunker fuel for Canada’s Irving Oil.
Comments
TalRussell 5 hours, 22 minutes ago
First duh cruise ships sought we UK Colony's safe seawaters and already two Russian ships have altered course are heading for we seawaters, ― Yes?
Sickened 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
Heads must also roll for ending the full hedging prematurely. Stupidity is killing us one slice at a time. We are bleeding out of 1,000 cuts now.
Proguing 4 hours, 13 minutes ago
Well if we can buy that Russian oil at a big discount this will be a big relief to Bahamians. At the end of the day the Bahamas is not responsible for the surge in the price of oil and it is the duty for our government to seek the cheapest oil on the market.
jamesg30 4 hours, 13 minutes ago
So we are O.K. with Putin's Oligarchs hiding their yachts and money here? Supporting this killer? So if we are providing safe havens for these pigs to hide their yachts as we are " still studying" the issue, giving these hogs plenty of time to get get to countries that are clear friends of Russia. Way to step out and do the right thing. Thought we were being lead by Brave? Cowards is a better description.
Proguing 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
Hmmm when the USA invaded Iraq did we seize Bill Gates’ yacht? And under what legal basis would we seize the property of someone else? And how can we determine with certainty that a yacht belongs to a certain individual? These ships are owned by a myriad of companies and often purchased on credit. The government is right to be cautious in this matter.
jamesg30 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
Tomatoes and Mushrooms man. No comparison. Start playing "yah, but look what you did" and we will never move forward. That's o.k. invite an Oligarch over for dinner tonight. I am sure you especially would hit if off with them.
Proguing 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
We shall certainly never move forward by acting on emotions, ignoring the rule of law and adopting double standards.
IslandWarrior 4 hours, 13 minutes ago
Who is paying for the losses from the Illegal American Sanctions? The Bahamas can choose to stay neutral; international politics should not be The Bahamas' concern and remain a welcoming country to all. The Americans have no creditability and are not worth the effort considering when they are ready to turn on us; they do, and mercilessly.
jamesg30 4 hours, 1 minute ago
What a pathetic position. God loves you. Maybe.
IslandWarrior 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
To those who live in a world of pseudo realities and are of the "deaf talking to dumb", please read:
This Crusade is not new for Russia, just the same old trick on a new day. The difference is that the Americans are predictable; most of you may not know that this event has happened to the USSR 9 times. The Allied Forces, as they were called, before the creation of NATO, had worst planned for the Russian People; the Ukraine issue is only a dirty, sinister ploy that covers the West's true intentions. Lookup code names like (Trojan, Pincher, Bushwakker, Crankshaft, Halfmoon, Cogwheel, Offtackle, Charioteer and Dropshot. All nasty dark plots to annihilate "wipe from the face of the earth", quoting a former American President about the people of The Russian Federation. In the past, there was Joseph Stalin, and we now have Vladimir Putin (the master spy) to disrupt the evil plots of the Godless, Soulless, Dark hearted People.
The Americans are no one's friend, and it's a phenomenon of consumption, its uses then discard, it abuses then boast, it lies and then prides itself for doing so; it has no friends, only opportunities.
jamesg30 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
P.S. remember all the geniuses that usually show up on this blog and comment, do not under any circumstances get vaccinated for anything. Mumps, Measles, Covid..... Remember there are those chips they use to track your every move from your house to the numbers house, and back again. We will always be a 4th world country with stiff back bones like yours.
Proguing 3 hours, 35 minutes ago
The genius is certainly not Biden who said "take the vaccine and you won't get Covid" and who took sanctions against Russia which resulted in a historic price surge in all the commodities that Russia produces. Who do you think benefits from oil at $130 a barrel and who do you think will suffer? And what is Biden doing now that he realized his blunder? He is begging for oil with Iran and with Maduro who has been under US sanctions and is indicted in New York on drug trafficking charges...Not even Democrats are following him on that one. This is what Bob Menendez said about it "Nicolás Maduro is a cancer to our hemisphere and we should not breathe new life into his reign of torture and murder. As such, I would strongly oppose any action that fills the pockets of regime oligarchs with oil profits while Maduro continues to deprive Venezuelans of basic human rights, freedoms, and even food."
jamesg30 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
Wrong. He said it would keep you out of the ICU and off a ventilator. Get it right Pro-wrong. The rest of your babbling? Blah blah blah. You must love the U.S. Channel for outrageous entertainment Fox. You know the racist, lying, communist loving channel? I am sure it is the only channel you watch.
Proguing 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
My god have you been living under a rock? Even CNN admitted it (see below, this has been all over the news). When you have no clue what you are talking about, don't accuse others of babbling or making false statements.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/op...">https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/op...
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/07/22/po...">https://edition.cnn.com/2021/07/22/po...
TalRussell 3 hours, 51 minutes ago
Russia's bully Vladimir Putin, not only enjoys broad local on duh ground on duh airwaves support but in duh gov, has now published a growing list, currently listing 43 "unfriendly countries" which face economic restrictions in retaliation for sweeping sweeping sanctions brought in by the West, ― Yes?
Mr_Right 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
This entire situation is fueled by White supremacy. Speaking of bullies. Is it right for the US to still have sanctions on Cuba? I heard Canada has opened it's borders for many Ukraine Refugees, how many Haitians did they take in during the crises? I don't know the answer. But I'm not interested in this white supremacists bs. If Ukraine is conquered, so be it. So many countries are dealing with issues, why makes the Ukraine story more important than the rest?
jamesg30 3 hours, 17 minutes ago
The Ukraine situation is not fueled by White Supremacy. They have cornered the market on all kinds of other horrible things going on in this world in the name of nationalism. In this case, it is a short stature, lying (just like Trump), dictator who wants to be more than the senior manager of the world's largest gas station. That is all they are. A gas station with Nuclear weapons, and a crazy manager of the station that has been stealing out of the till for decades and now wants land back that was legally released by the Soviet Union. He is an evil little killer. I am sure he is a white supremacist, but Ukraine's are white skinned people. Is it right for the U.S. to still have sanctions on Cuba? As long at they continue to blast the brains of people in the embassy with Russian developed sound weapons. I agree, the U.S. is far from perfect, but unfortunately we are dealing with a world of politics that is based upon relative behaviors. It is not binary. No the U.S. has inflicted many harms on this world, but they are still are best friend in this area. Unless you consider China to be our best friend. Ask some of the contractors and employees at Bahamar and see what they think. Ask the Wiegers in China if they think China is a great partner. Putting our heads in the sand (like we do with so many things) is not a way to run a country.
Mr_Right 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
It isn't about allies. It is about focusing attention on something that doesn't need a response from The Bahamas. Are they supporting Carbon credit for vulnerable countries to climate change? My issue isn't the United States, my issue is why does the Bahamas have to be involved in nonsense that have nothing to do with us. We didn't get involved when they recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Why should we get involved in this. Nonsense.
Proguing 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
Lol, do you even understand that there would be no Bahamar without the Chinese? We would still have the Crystal Palace...and as Charles de Gaulle said: "No nation has friends, only interests.". Let that sink in for a moment.
IslandWarrior 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
overdosed on American propaganda, but you are not alone. In time, as so many have, you will wake up for your addiction.
