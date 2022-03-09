Edward Turner, Husband Of Former Mp Dies

EDWARD Turner, the husband of Loretta Butler-Turner, died yesterday.

Details of his death were not available up to press time last night.

Mr Turner was a lawyer. He is survived by two children, Dr Elizabeth Turner, and Edward Turner, III.

Mr Turner was the husband of Mrs Butler-Turner — the former Cabinet minister, member of Parliament for Montagu and Long Island and current consultant to the Small Business Development Centre. The couple recently celebrated 31 years of marriage.

Last night, FNM leader Michael Pintard said: “Edward was a community-minded man, generous with his time and resources, and described by his close friends as “affable” and “sweet”. He was a Rotarian, a Lodge man and committed to his family.

“Those who knew him will remember his genial spirit and ready smile. He was a quiet but steady bulwark of support.”

Mr Pintard added: “We celebrate his life, and pray his family is comforted by God’s peace and healing during this difficult time.”