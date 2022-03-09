Fares Increase ‘On Hold’ Until Summer

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TRANSPORT and Housing Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis says the government is considering allowing taxi and jitney drivers to increase fares in response to rising fuel prices.

The Cabinet is expected to make a decision in the summer after assessing the country’s economic situation.

This comes after Tribune Business reported earlier this week that the sector planned to lobby the government to consider a hike in taxi and bus prices if high gasoline costs continued to rise.

The taxicab union is considering asking for up to a 25 percent increase on their price-controlled fares, while the busing sector may seek a 60 percent rise in adult fares, which will push the current price of jitney rides from $1.25 to $2.

Yesterday, Mrs Coleby-Davis told reporters she was made aware of the unions’ concerns even before gas prices started to soar in the country.

The minister also said she reported the matter to Cabinet.

“Actually, prior to that piece in the paper, I had a meeting with both the taxi and bus drivers’ union and they raised those (concerns) before the increase or potential increase in gas prices simply because during COVID, they were shut down and their business flourishes off the economy being open and movement of people,” she said before going to a Cabinet meeting.

“And so, they have taken a big hit to their businesses, and they have spoken about potential increases or the allowance of them increasing the fees simply because the last time it was done was probably ten or 12 years ago and it’s kind of hurting their business because of inflation and we have still seen the same prices for years.

“So, I have spoken to my Cabinet colleagues probably maybe two or three months ago when I had that initial meeting with them as I promised, but we decided that I would come back at it in summer because we were just opening up the economy and we wanted to see how the revenue flows back into the economy getting persons back to work and then potentially having a thought on whether we would increase or allow the increase of their fares.”

However, the minister was unable to say how much the government may increase prices.

“They did give us some rates but I don’t think that discussion was surrounding whether they would agree on what they presented,” Mrs Coleby-Davis said.

“It was just simply because Cabinet understood their concerns and what they were saying but we simply have to balance it with the state of the country and economy now so that’s why they said let’s go back (to) the discussion in the summer months once we have gotten through this period.”

Calls for higher bus and taxi fares comes as the sector continues its rebound from restrictions imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Yesterday, the Elizabeth MP was asked if the government was considering relaxing protocols on jitneys which are still limited to a 50 percent seating capacity.

“I think that they (the Ministry of Health) are planning to provide further information — the end of this week is what I’m hearing, so I’m hoping that comes through the end of this week,” she said. “So, there’s a lot of discussion that takes place, obviously. The Minister of Health wants to make sure that he speaks to his counterparts and colleagues and gets an agreed position before he makes announcements.”