Fnm: Amend The Law On Marital Rape

THE Free National Movement has called on the Davis administration to amend the law to criminalise marital rape.

The issue grabbed headlines again after National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said on Sunday marital rape should be referred to as something other than rape if convictions were being sought.

His comment came at a Progressive Liberal Party men’s branch event where others attending expressed their views on the matter.

The FNM said in the Westminster tradition followed in The Bahamas, ministers are bound by the collective decisions of Cabinet adding that public announcements made by ministers are not personal opinions, but the view of the government.

The party added that Mr Munroe “gave troubling insight into the policy position of the Davis administration and the lack of a progressive legislative agenda”.

The FNM said Mr Munroe’s comments have “further clouded” the government’s position on marital rape. The party asked a series of questions about the issue.

“What exactly is the Prime Minister’s view? Does he and his Cabinet feel that addressing this matter is a priority? Did the Minister of National Security speak with the approval of Cabinet and is his position the current position of the Cabinet and shared by his colleagues - including the Attorney General?

“Is the government no longer prepared to acknowledge that marital rape - even by any other name - is still rape?

“Bahamians have heard (Mr Munroe) state that criminalisation of marital rape in The Bahamas requires an assault on the sanctity of marriage since (in his/their opinion) refusal of spousal demand for sex is grounds for adultery.

“We in the FNM stand with Bahamians in defending a woman’s right to protection against sexual violence, abuse, or exploitation — in or out of marriage. Our leaders have reaffirmed this commitment repeatedly.

“Let us move deliberately to address the serious issues of gender-based violence of all forms. As we celebrate International Women’s Day, we call on this administration to amend the Bahamas Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Act (1991) to criminalise marital rape,” the FNM said.

Meanwhile, the recent spate of murders in the country has sparked calls from the FNM for the government to make public its comprehensive plan to fight crime.

The party, in a separate statement yesterday, added that it could not turn a blind eye to this issue, which required efforts to be intensified to ensure a peaceful society.

There were three murders in less than 24 hours this week - one man was killed in Grand Bahama and two men in New Providence. Two of the killings took place on Sunday and one on Monday.

Two New Providence men were also shot dead in separate incidents on Saturday.

These incidents brought the homicide count to 21 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

“The recent increase in murders in the country, most notable reports of three killings in less than 24 hours, one on Grand Bahama and two in New Providence is alarming,” the opposition party said. “This is particularly concerning considering that The Bahamas had started to witness a downturn in murders in recent time under the Free National Movement administration.

“These noted statistics were more than likely the results of a detailed and impactful approach to addressing overall crime matters throughout our archipelago. Our hearts are with the families of the various murdered victims and we especially call for justice to be served in these cases.

“The official opposition remains with a mindset of working with the government of the day in these matters, realising that the increase in crime in our society will not bode well for the safety, security of the Bahamian people and our overall standing as a country. Amidst the current economic challenges and a global pandemic, we have experienced more than our share of challenges, which we can’t afford to have compounded with rapid cases of murders in the country.”

The statement called for a comprehensive plan to fight crime from the government.