Honouring Women

THE Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister held a wreath laying ceremony for the “Bahamian Madonna” statue at Prince George Dock yesterday.

The event was held in collaboration with the Oscar and Sylvia Johnson Foundation in honour of International Women’s Day.

The event also saw a performance from the Urban Renewal Marching Band.

Pictured at the event are Miss Bahamas Universe Chantel O’Brian and Ann Marie Davis, wife of Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis.

Photo: Racardo Thomas/ Tribune Staff