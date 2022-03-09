Pintard Urges Caution Over Covid

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard has urged caution from the Davis administration as it rolls back COVID-19 restrictions, noting the country does not have the same widespread vaccination coverage as larger nations that are also easing measures.

Both Mr Pintard and newly elected FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands said the government has not engaged the official opposition as it seeks to return The Bahamas to normal.

Their comments follow Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis’ recent announcement that the Cat Island Rake and Scrape Festival and Regatta would resume this year.

Yesterday, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Clay Sweeting said he expects several Family Island regattas and festivals will be held this summer once COVID-19 cases remain low.

Prior to that announcement, Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said a decision had been made to end the day five antigen test requirement for visitors to this country. Instead, a departure rapid antigen test will be offered upon exit from The Bahamas.

Currently, more than 161,000 people in the country are fully vaccinated.

“The government has been rolling back restrictions and citing a reduction in the number of cases and hospitalisations,” Mr Pintard said in a brief statement to The Tribune.

“We support steps to ensure that our economy continues to open and grow safely in the midst of this pandemic. We urge caution in the manner in which we reverse the public health measures since we do not enjoy the level of vaccination that exists in other countries that have fast-tracked their roll back.

“Despite our consistent request and the government’s promise, the opposition is not included in briefings by health officials. We are unaware of the granular data being used to drive the decision-making by the Ministry of Health, especially as the demand for elimination of masks increases.

“WHO and PAHO continue to urge regional responsibility. While we all hope that the end of the pandemic is near, we do not know if or when another wave will come. We encourage Bahamians to be careful in their daily interactions.”

When he spoke to The Tribune, Dr Sands said the FNM stood ready to engage the government if officials allow it. Dr Sands said: “The government has chosen not to incorporate the views of the official opposition into their COVID decisions, deliberations, etc, and so they are not interested in knowing how we feel and you know it’s really a matter of them rolling the dice as it were and we have not been formally engaged.

“Our leader has said this repeatedly that as we move forward, we should make decisions as a country and they’re not keen on doing that. They have decided to proceed so I think that they should continue to do as they see fit.

“Then (the) official opposition is prepared to engage the government if asked, but there is no point in us simply shouting like a voice in the wilderness,” he continued. “There has been no consideration of our views so our position is you engage us, we are happy to participate in the discussion.”

For his part, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said while current conditions look favourable, Bahamians should not let their guards down.

He said low numbers of new infections did not mean the pandemic was over.

“Bahamians should still remember that the pandemic is still not over and though our results are looking good and we are relaxing, we should still be cautious,” Dr Minnis said.

“Ukraine had a low vaccination rate and an outbreak before the war. Therefore, it is always possible for the development of new variants. This means we must not let our guards down,” the Killarney MP said.

The Ministry of Health recorded only nine new cases in the past three days: four each on March 7 and 6 and just one new case on March 5.