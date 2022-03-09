What Message Are We Sending To Poachers?

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

FISHERMEN have been taken aback by the sentences given to four Dominican poachers with some saying the lawbreakers deserved a harsher penalty.

On Tuesday, Tribune Business reported the Supreme Court verdict, which effectively imposed a one-month sentence on four Dominicans. National Fisheries Association’s (NFA) secretary Paul Maillis said the verdict was “unconscionable” and “disheartening” for both Bahamian fishermen and the authorities given that the poachers - who rammed a Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) vessel in their desperation to escape - will only have spent a total six months in prison. The sentences also imposed no fines.

Yesterday, The Tribune canvassed Potter’s Cay and the Montagu fish ramp for views from local fishermen.

Cortell Culmer told The Tribune he felt the poachers should have spent at least a few years behind bars.

“The law is the law, but how it is, it’s like a lot of people in high places own the boats, but Dominicans working on them ... they said The Bahamians (fishing industry) was just for Bahamians, but they still have Dominicans, so it is what it is,” he said.

“If they are saying for Bahamians, it’s just supposed to be for Bahamians not only because it’s who you know and what you willing to spend - that’s the problem right there. A lot of people in high places is the problem.”

During the Minnis administration, then Marine Resources Minister Michael Pintard promised stiffer penalties for poachers caught in Bahamian waters after years of warnings to abide by local laws.

“They were talking about it for years and I thought the last previous government did it and did it for no Dominicans at all, but if you still check boats you still got a lot of Dominicans still here.”

The Minnis administration passed a law that prevents foreigners from engaging in commercial fishing in The Bahamas on Bahamian owned vessels. Some said it was discriminatory.

Fisherman Gregory Brown said it’s up to the courts to impose a sentence, but noted that stiffer penalties have been given out for poaching.

“If the courts decide to give time, two, three years, six months, it’s up to the court to decide exactly how long you must go to prison or pay a fine. You know sometimes if you get catch in The Bahamas illegally fishing like those Dominican boats, lots of them get like two, three years and a fine of $150,000 for the crew and captain actually gets a different fine also.

“I don’t think the one month is sufficient to give someone if you come into The Bahamas poaching and then get our undersize lobsters. I don’t think one month is good … a year or more to let them know that they can’t enter The Bahamas, illegally fishing in Bahamians’ waters. Our waters are for Bahamians. Unless you have a licence from the government to intervene then it’s no problem.”

Mr Brown says tough penalties send a strong message to would-be poachers and he said he hadn’t seen many poachers on the water in a while.

“They’ve been serious about giving them high fees and time in prison. We haven’t had them in a while. You know that sends a strong message to all poachers.”

Fisherman Gamal Levarity had a slightly different view. He said even though what the individuals did was wrong, he feels a month in prison is a “long time”.

“Everybody gotta eat you know - that’s my point of view. I feel sympathy towards all fishermen, no matter the nationality or the race.”

The poachers were apprehended after their vessel, Amanda, sought to evade capture by ramming HMBS Bahamas in waters near Diamond Point, Southern Great Bahama Bank last October.

Some 5,420 pounds of hogfish; 2,213 pounds of Nassau grouper; 11,267 pounds of whole lobster; 276 pounds of lobster tails; and 1,685 pounds of other assorted fish — all illegally harvested from Bahamian waters —were found aboard.

The poachers were also operating using a compressor and spearguns.