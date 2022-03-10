New Ministry Role For Judy Terrell

THE Ministry of Health and Wellness has announced that Judy Terrell, former director of communications at the Public Hospitals Authority, has taken on a new post as the ministry’s director of global health communications.

The appointment took effect on March 7. In her new position, Ms Terrell will be spearheading communications for national health campaigns and key public health priorities.

“Ms Terrell is a communications executive with more than three decades working in the public and private sectors,” a press release noted.

“Her experience spans the fields of corporate media, campaign management, broadcast and internet journalism and crisis communications. She has managed projects that span the range of individual client portfolios to leading communications projects and acting as government liaison for a billion-dollar resort. She is a familiar face in The Bahamas having anchored the national news at the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas for many years where she was also assigned as reporter to three Bahamian Prime Ministers.”

The ministry said it is confident that Ms Terrell will bring a critical level of expertise to the national objective for a healthier Bahamas and pledges its full support in this regard.