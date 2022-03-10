Pm Blasts Former Govt

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said investigations into the former government’s handling of its food assistance programme revealed some NGOs had held onto substantial amounts of money while adding the Parks and Beaches Authority had been used as a “slush fund”.

He also said there were some in the previous administration who viewed governance as an “extractive industry” and used public office to “enrich themselves”.

Mr Davis yesterday said so far evidence of wrongdoing at the Parks and Beaches Authority is “overwhelming”. He said while the records and the money trail are clear, he has been approached by some who have pre-emptively sought forgiveness and offered to implicate others higher up in the hierarchy. Despite this, Mr Davis said he has not entertained discussions as it would be inappropriate.

He also told Parliament that despite the telling evidence, his administration would not seek to inflict “victor’s justice”, make unsubstantiated accusations, or unfairly tarnish the reputations of anyone, just because they support his party’s political opponents.

Mr Davis called the practice “abhorrent”, adding it was something he hoped would never be seen in public life in The Bahamas again.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that some in the previous administration viewed governance as an extractive industry,” Mr Davis said in the House of Assembly yesterday.

“They used public office to enrich themselves, their families and their friends. They did not care that the country was devastated by a Category 5 hurricane, or was burdened by a pandemic that hadn’t been experienced in a century. They wanted theirs and they wanted it now. And the political leadership directly contributed to this by taking steps to ensure that normal safeguards were not applied.

“For example, the public officers responsible for Social Services who created a food programme, were isolated from the operations of the programme. Why was this basic element of public accountability removed? Or in the case of the Parks and Beaches Authority, specific instructions were given not to verify whether contractors were tax compliant prior to payments being made. Again, a basic check in the system was removed.

“At the previous sitting of the House, the Auditor General tabled a report on the Bahamas Travel Health Visa. It was truly shocking. The report indicated that the Ministry of Tourism allowed a vendor to receive revenue into a bank account which they, the vendor, controlled. It was also reported that a well-known insurance company did not provide the Ministry of Tourism with the information required to ascertain whether the insurance protection represented a ‘value-for-money’ proposition.”

Mr Davis said the report was not the end of investigations, and there were questions that needed answers. “A critical question which still must be answered is, who issued the instructions to transfer public funds to the various vendors mentioned in the report? In addition, what was the supporting information used to justify these transfers, given that most of the vendors identified operated without contracts, and did not issue invoices for their services?”

Further, he said, a review of the food programme launched by the Minnis administration is also ongoing, adding that “startling” results had come to light.

“During a period of great food insecurity, when many Bahamians were struggling to feed themselves and their families, several NGOs failed to utilise the full amount allocated to them. Why not? What is the point of holding onto funds when there was such a huge need to feed people? And if the funds were available, why was better quality food not provided to all Bahamians? We all remember the complaints of those who, week after week, had a diet imposed on them of little more than corned beef and rice.

“These NGOs were holding onto substantial amounts of cash. In one case, one had close to $2m sitting in their bank accounts. Why? These amounts have since been returned as we have demanded, but this fact, coupled with the extremely poor record-keeping which characterised all elements of this programme, leaves one to question what exactly was the true purpose of this programme.

“It clearly was not just to address food insecurity. Some NGOs have, in fact, failed to provide any real information. In Grand Bahama, the programme was run out of the political office of the then-Minister for Grand Bahama, and no real cooperation has been forthcoming.

“The Bahamian people deserve answers and steps have and will be taken to ensure that those responsible will be held accountable.”

Regarding the Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority, Mr Davis said the agency was being used as a “slush fund”.

“The initial finding which is in the public domain speaks for itself. The authority was effectively a slush fund, with no attempt made to ensure that the services being paid for by Bahamian taxpayers were provided. There are some vendors and employees of the authority who seem to believe that they are not to be held accountable. A forensic review of the authority is nearing completion.

“The records and the money trail are clear. And the evidence of wrongdoing is overwhelming. I have been approached by some who have pre-emptively sought forgiveness, and offered to implicate others higher up in the hierarchy.

“I have not entertained these discussions as that would be highly inappropriate. All I wish to say for now is that the chips will fall where they may.”

The government has also commissioned operational reviews of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority, Water and Sewerage Corporation, and Bahamas Power and Light.