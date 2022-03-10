Port Facility Security Exercise Held Today

THE Ministry of Transport will be conducting an International Ship and Port Facility Security national exercise from 10am to 1pm today in Abaco, Grand Bahama, North Bimini, New Providence, South Eleuthera and Inagua.
The ministry has advised the public that these events are part of an emergency response exercise and people should not panic.
Comments
DDK 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
The Russians are coming!!🤣🤣
The_Oracle 1 hour, 12 minutes ago
I see NEMA firing off a number of text messages, obviously testing the Emergency information system. BTC phones are getting them, but not Aliv phones?
