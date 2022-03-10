‘Unnecessary Damage’: Food Task Force Head Rebuts Pm

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The head of the former COVID-19 feeding programme yesterday voiced fears that participants will be “unnecessarily damaged” by the Prime Minister’s continuing attacks on its work.

Susan Larson, who ran the National Food Distribution Task Force created by the former Minnis administration, told Tribune Business that Philip Davis QC was creating the “wrong perception” when he asserted in the House of Assembly that one non-governmental organisation (NGO) member had “close to $2m sitting in their bank accounts” when the initiative ended.

She explained that the monies the Prime Minister was referencing were “miscoded, not misappropriated” and the relevant NGO was not even aware the funds were in its account. Mrs Larson said that once the “accounting error” was discovered, steps were immediately taken to return the funds to the Public Treasury.

And she pledged to publicly “defend the honour” of all the NGOs that participated “because they don’t deserve this”. Mrs Larson spoke out after Mr Davis, in unveiling the mid-year Budget statement in the House of Assembly, said the “ongoing” review of the COVID-19 feeding initiative “has produced some startling results”.

“During a period of great food insecurity, when many Bahamians were struggling to feed themselves and their families, several NGOs failed to utilise the full amount allocated to them,” the Prime Minister asserted.

“Why not? What is the point of holding onto funds when there was such a huge need to feed people? And if the funds were available, why was better quality food not provided to all Bahamians?” After voicing complaints about food quality, Mr Davis then referred to the $2m.

“These NGOs were holding on to substantial amounts of cash. In one case, one had close to $2m sitting in their bank accounts. Why?” he asked. “These amounts have since been returned as we have demanded, but this fact, coupled with the extremely poor record-keeping which characterised all elements of this programme, leaves one to question what exactly was the true purpose of this programme. It clearly was not just to address food insecurity.

“Some NGOs have, in fact, failed to provide any real information. In Grand Bahama, the programme was run out of the political office of the then-minister for Grand Bahama, and no real co-operation has been forthcoming. The Bahamian people deserve answers and steps have, and will be, taken to ensure that those responsible will be held accountable.”

In response, Mrs Larson effectively told this newspaper that the Davis administration is creating controversy where none exists. “I think that you will find each of the NGOs that participated in the Task Force stands by their record and their service to the Bahamian people.

“The funds that the Prime Minister is referring to were miscoded, and not misappropriated, so they were not holding on to these funds as if they knew they had them and refused to spend them. This was an accounting error which, when discovered, the funds were put into escrow and the NGO awaited instructions on returning them to the Public Treasury.

“If you know how account numbers are applied to monies going in and going out, it was miscoded and not tallied in accounts attached to the Task Force. It was not spent, it was not tallied. As soon as the error was realised it was held in escrow and immediate steps were taken to return it to the Public Treasury.”

The Minnis administration’s COVID-19 feeding initiative has come under attack and scrutiny ever since its successor was voted into office on September 16 last year. “I think the choice of words is unfortunate,” Mrs Larson said of the Prime Minister’s comments.

“All of us on the Task Force are very, very proud of what we accomplished under extraordinary circumstances and we’ll just stand by that. We were in a pandemic, lockdowns, and the bottom fell out of the Bahamian economy virtually overnight, and we have fed tens of thousands of people for the last two years.

“I’m very concerned that the good reputation of the NGOs, who have served the country in a stellar fashion for years, is going to be unnecessarily damaged. This was an accounting error, there was nothing under hand. This was a simple human mistake,” she continued.

“It’s very unfortunate this has happened, and I’ll go out to the general public to defend the honour of the NGOs because they don’t deserve this... The wrong perception is being created by the choice of words being used here.”