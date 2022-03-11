Air Traffic Controllers Hold Demonstration

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

AIR traffic controllers who are aggrieved about “administrative” issues demonstrated yesterday, but the matter is now “in hand”, according to Tourism, Investments and Aviation Minister Chester Cooper yesterday.

He said their issues would be resolved in due course.

“The information that I am receiving is it’s not a demonstration for understaffing,” he told reporters.

“We are confident that the air traffic control room is well staffed with competent Bahamians who love our country the way we do.

“They did have some administrative concerns regarding some internal matters. They demonstrated. We believe that the matter is in hand and will be resolved in due course. I want to add that there has not been any interruption to services and I want to emphasise that notwithstanding some labour concerns, the air traffic controllers are great Bahamians. They love our Bahamas and they recognise the importance of the tourism industry and the aviation sector to our country.”

Last September, airport staff represented by the Bahamas Public Service Union were among demonstrators outside Princess Margaret Hospital complaining about unfair promotions practices, outstanding industrial agreements and other unresolved grievances.