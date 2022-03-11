Elnet Maritime Centre To Bring Up To 100 New Jobs

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis officially opened the new $2m Elnet Maritime Centre yesterday, which will create 50 to 100 new jobs on Grand Bahama.

The 12,000 sq ft multi-purpose building and logistics warehouse on Queen’s Highway houses the leading full service maritime agency in The Bahamas.

Owner Elbert Hepburn, his wife, Gina, and their children, along with Prime Minister Davis and Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey officially cut the ribbon.

Ground was broken in August 2018, however, Hurricane Dorian delayed construction of the centre. Spartan Builders and Consultants was the contractor.

Mr Davis congratulated Mr Hepburn on his remarkable achievement and for overcoming the challenges he initially encountered when starting the business.

“To have grown to this extent over the past 14 or so years is highly commendable, and you are well on your way to fulfilling your global ambitions,” Mr Davis said.

He also said his administration is focused on the development of the blue economy. He said it was a significant part of their campaign promises.

“We placed a strong focus on how we would manage, promote and develop resources on the sea, in which we include shipping; resources in the sea itself such as fisheries, and resources on the seabed itself, such as our coral reefs, mangroves, and sea grasses,” he explained.

“These promises were articulated in the context of diversifying our economy to spur economic growth, with implications for increasing employment, generating wealth, and expanding opportunities.”

The Prime Minister noted that Mr Hepburn is providing opportunities for Bahamians to work around the world as leaders in the global maritime sector.

“I encourage you to keep telling your story and to keep spreading the message. Let more Bahamians know how the maritime industry is an open door, leading to vast opportunities,” Mr Davis said.

Transport and Housing Minister Jobeth Coleby- Davis said the centre will allow employment opportunities for many Grand Bahamians.

During the construction phase, she noted that some 125 construction jobs were created. Mrs Coleby-Davis said the 50-100 new jobs that will be created because of the centre will provide a significant boost for the island’s economy.

“It is no secret that Grand Bahama has endured many challenges over the last few years. However, the opening of this centre is a step in the right direction for the island,” she said.

Mrs Coleby-Davis said The Bahamas is a maritime nation, adding that the maritime industry contributes an estimated 14 to 18 percent of the gross domestic product.

The Bahamas’ ship registry has over 1,500 registered ships, totaling over 60 million gross tonnage, making it among the top 10 largest in the world.

Mr Hepburn said in 2014 he and his wife expanded the business following a trip to Greece, where they met with 25 clients.

He shared how they were determined to prove that they had the ability to provide world class services.

“Every client we met with said, we know you guys are good when it comes to the oil business, however, we have been told by an expat who is living comfortably in Grand Bahama that you guys are incompetent, incapable, and do not have the skillset required to provide services in the shipyard.

“I immediately, furiously came to Grand Bahama and declared war - not a war of chaos though. This war was to create fairness. After years and years of fighting and praying, we were able to win this war. And by extension… the expat was terminated and then deported.”

Mr Hepburn said Elnet Maritime Agency has formed an excellent relationship with top players in the maritime and shipping industry.

“I am a capitalist, however, I do not believe in moratoriums and do not believe in monopolies. I personally believe we put everyone in the playing field and may the best team win.

“This journey here that my family and I embarked on some 14 years ago has been an inspiration to us, to family, friends and strangers. What we have done here today to this point, and what we are going to do in the future. I (encourage you) ‘if you dream it and you believe it, you can definitely do it,” he said.

Michael Pintard, leader of the opposition, was also present and commended Mr Hepburn. Iram Lewis, MP for Central Grand Bahama, also attended.