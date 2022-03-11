Emergency Drill Exercise Held Across The Bahamas

THE Ministry of Transport and Housing International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Compliance Unit held an emergency drill exercise yesterday.

The national exercise took place in New Providence, Grand Bahama, Inagua, Eleuthera, Bimini and Abaco to test the response time of first responders in the event of an emergency.

At Bahama Rock in Grand Bahama, one of many test drills to have taken place on different islands, the objective of the event was to test response to a mock explosion.

Supt Terecita Pinder noted the mock explosion at Bahama Rock was conducted to see how all parties involved would respond and would access the relevant agencies during their procedures.

“So, this was a test just to see how well we are prepared and how we would respond to such a disaster as this,” she said.

The drill started shortly after 10am.

The Bomb Expert Unit was called in, and once giving the all-clear, the police further secured the area and the emergency responders from Grand Bahama Health Services arrived. Several emergency departments responded.

“Our response times were good,” Supt Pinder said, “At the end of the day, we are going to be assessed to find out now how well we responded, how well we assessed the situation and what we did as a result of that. And all parties, Bahama Rock and all parties, will now assess and see what changes need to be made, and what procedures need to be put in place.”

Photo: Andrew Miller/BIS