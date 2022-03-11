Friend Doubts Young Mother Took Her Own Life

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A FRIEND of a 24-year-old woman found hanging in a hotel room on Thursday night says she doubts the victim ended her own life. She suspects that she was a victim of foul play.

Late yesterday, Social Services and Urban Development Minister Obie Wilchcombe issued a statement identifying the victim as Carissa Culmer, a mother of one.

“I am advised,” he said in a press release, “that Ms Culmer was nurtured in our child care facilities as an adolescent and showed much promise when she eventually exited the system. The circumstances surrounding Ms Culmer’s death are under active investigation by the Royal Bahamas Police Force. I will reserve further comments until these investigations are completed.”

Ms Culmer was found in a room at the Land Shark Coco Plum Resort on West Bay Street where she is alleged to have hanged herself. Her child was said to be in the room when her body was found.

Superintendent Audley Peters told reporters at the scene Thursday that due to the early stages of the investigation, police would await the results of an autopsy to officially determine the cause of death.

Last November, Ms Culmer made a tearful plea in a video on Facebook for help as she gave her account of the repeated and ongoing physical abuse she suffered at the hands of a man.

Monica Farrington, in an interview with The Tribune Friday remembered her friend’s character and the love she had for her young son. These were reasons enough for her to doubt that Culmer committed suicide.

Ms Farrington said: “She’s a strong person and all that she been through. I mean, like being homeless, having nowhere to go… being abused – all this stuff. Why didn’t she kill herself then?

“(But now) especially when she have a baby? That baby mean so much to her. When she was pregnant with that little boy, she didn’t want that little boy to go through what she went through. I can’t believe this happen – not with her. She wasn’t the person to do this at all. Never talked about killing herself. Never talked about hurting herself. None of that.”

Ms Farrington said she had lived with Ms Culmer between 2018 and 2019 for three to four months before Ms Culmer’s baby was born.

“She was excited about the baby,” Ms Farrington said. “In that excitement, she wanted her son to have something she did not have growing up – both a mother and a father.”