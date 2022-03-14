Bahamas Sanctions Russian Finances

OVER the weekend, The Bahamas announced economic sanctions on financial resources of the Russian Federation and those of certain entities and individuals linked to the Federation and Belarus.

A notice from financial services regulators said: “After consultation with the government of The Bahamas and with due consideration to interests of this jurisdiction and the financial services sector operator within it, the agencies comprising the Group of Financial Services Regulators (GFSR) hereby direct regulated entities that are licensed or authorised to operate from or within The Bahamas not to engage in transactions with sanctioned persons, entities or businesses linked to Russia and Belarus.

“Regulated entities should apply the highest level of risk management controls to deter the potential for any misuse of the Bahamian financial system in the current global environments and indeed every circumstance.

“For the purposes of this directive, sanctions include those issued by the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, the European Union and other jurisdictions, which the GFSR may specify from time to time.”

The GFSR includes the Central Bank of The Bahamas, Securities Commission of The Bahamas, Insurance Commission of The Bahamas, Compliance Commission of The Bahamas and the Gaming Board.

The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada and a number of other countries have sanctioned Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said CARICOM was awaiting a decision from the United Nations Security Council before taking a position on whether member states should impose sanctions on Russia.

On Friday, British High Commissioner to Nassau Sarah Dickson said the world has to pull together in a united effort against Vladimir Putin’s attempts to escalate the fighting in Ukraine.

“The images of the terrible destruction and civilian loss of life due to the indiscriminate bombing by the Russian military are impactful and distressing,” she said in a letter to the editor.

“That is why the UK and The Bahamas co-sponsored a UN resolution demanding that Russia ‘immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine.’ The resolution received overwhelming support with 141 countries from across the globe voting in favour.

“I have heard of some sympathy for Russia and the economic harm that will be a consequence of their invasion. I have read of people’s fears that if The Bahamas speaks up the country will be the victims of retribution. I have seen concerns about the value of The Bahamas objecting to Russian actions as irrelevant or inconsequential. This couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Opposing this war is the right thing to do. Standing up to a bully with one strong supportive voice is the right thing to do. That is why the vast majority of the UN’s members deplored ‘in the strongest terms the use of aggression by the Russian Federation’. Only by the world pulling together in this way do we have hope for the conflict to end. We have to calmly and in a unified way push back on president Putin’s attempts to escalate the fighting and create fear with threats of nuclear weapons readiness. All the world’s voices and actions will count in global efforts to end this madness,” Ms Dickson said.

“A further reason to speak up is because the Russian government is lying to its people. It shuts down media outlets, blocks websites and harasses journalists that are reporting events. It has lied about the threat from Ukraine and is now lying about its barbaric actions in Ukraine, where civilians are targets for military action. The information flow from those of us that have independent, professional media analysing events is crucial.”

She said the UK has chosen to take rapid action to try and stop the war through pressure on Mr Putin and support for the people of Ukraine.

“Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set this out in a six-point plan. This plan includes humanitarian and defence support for Ukraine, as well as economic pressure on Russia. It promotes the diplomatic and multilateral work that will be needed to ensure that solutions are found to restore Ukraine’s freedom and sovereignty. No one expects this to be easy but we have to keep up the pressure so Putin ceases trying to redraw the borders of a sovereign, democratic nation in blood,” Ms Dickson said.