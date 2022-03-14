Billion Dollar Food Bill

EDITOR, The Tribune.

As the debate is about the reduction of the $1bn import into The Bahamas and the need to help reduce the cost of food for Bahamians it would be important for the Bahamas government to make a significant contribution and assistance to help Bahamian farmers improve their farming with the best foreign expert in farming so that the Bahamian farmers can get good at delivering excellent products that can be implemented locally to the food stores and hotels in The Bahamas.

This is the major problem that had not been addressed in the Bahamas how to make Bahamian farmers’ products better to be able to replace the food being imported that can be grown and meats that can be provided locally by Bahamian farmers. This is the only way to realistically reduce the cost of living in The Bahamas for the Bahamian people.

Also try to get more young Bahamians to consider a career in farming with the Government providing loan assistance and Crown land to help them get started, this will make a great difference in reducing the $1bn import of food and reduce the cost of food for the Bahamian people.

PEDRO SMITH

Nassau,

March 12, 2022.