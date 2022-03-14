Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit By Car

A PEDESTRIAN died after he was hit by a car on Tonique Williams Darling Highway on Saturday, police said.

Around 7pm, police were called to the scene of the accident and were told that a vehicle was travelling in an eastbound lane when the man was hit.

“The victim while on scene was incoherent and appeared to be mentally challenge(d),” police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services where he later died.

Officers from the Traffic Division are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the male. “If there is a male family member who may be missing, relatives should contact the Traffic Police Station at 397-8050,” police said.