Police Search For Man Over Firearm

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 32-YEAR-OLD Eight Mile Rock man is wanted by police in connection with investigation into possession of an unlicensed firearm with intent to endanger life.

Superintendent Terecita Pinder said police have issued an all points bulletin for Abdul Rondon Burrows, of Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock.

He is five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 160 pounds of average build. He has dark brown complexion, brown eyes, black hair, and speaks with a Bahamian accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 350-3014/6, 911, 302-8430, 352-1919, 350- 3106/9, or the nearest police station.