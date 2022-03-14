Ukraine And Zimbabwe

EDITOR, The Tribune.

The world has been left devastated by the recent decision from president Putin to invade Ukraine. This inhumane act has left dozens of civilians slaughtered in the streets and thousands of brave soldiers deceased trying to defend the country. It is encouraging to see world leaders stand against this act of terror and implement sanctions on Russia. This is a clear message to the world that these human rights abuses and acts of terror will not be tolerated or excused.

Power should be exercised with fairness and grace, it should not be abused to further a President’s agenda to the detriment of innocent civilians. It would be encouraging if the world could also hold Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ZANU-PF party accountable for their countless human rights abuses. Some which include: unlawful or arbitrary killings of civilians by security forces; torture and arbitrary detention by security forces; cases of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment. The world needs to stand with Zimbabwe the same way it has stood with Ukraine.

These vile acts have no place in modern day society. The world should condemn and ask president Emmerson Mnangagwa and his regime to stop violence against opposition members and activists. South Africa has an estimated six million Zimbabwean migrants who fled Zimbabwe as if there is civil war in Zimbabwe. President Emmerson Mnangagwa should create an environment which is conducive for every Zimbabwean scattered across the globe to come back home or resign.

MICHAEL TINARWO

Warrington, England.

March 10, 2022.