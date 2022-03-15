‘Are Swimming Pigs Here Because We’Re Bahamian?’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

An attorney has questioned whether two swimming pigs attractions are only being considered for Adelaide Village because the beachfront is majority Bahamian-owned.

Lisa Bostwick-Dean, who said her family has owned property on Beach Drive since 1969, told last week’s Town Planning virtual meeting that she doubted whether such ventures would seek approval at other beachfront locations in New Providence.

“Most of the property owners down there are Bahamians. We have the same rights as other Bahamians and, with Adelaide, it is unique in every single way,” she argued. “Adelaide is unique in terms of the historical village that we share, and that we’re a part of, quite frankly, and it is also unique in that that beach and that property is perhaps an area where Bahamians own the beachfront.

“We own our beach and, I dare to say it, but majority black Bahamians own the beachfront. It is unique, and I would go so far as to say that you wouldn’t see or consider putting these businesses on the other beaches in The Bahamas, but yet this beach that is owned by Bahamians is up for grabs.

“I think that’s something we really should be looking at ourselves, and consider what that says about how we consider properties owned by Bahamians - that that’s where we can put pig businesses, and I really think we should look into that.”

Mrs Bostwick-Dean spoke out at a meeting held to consider the application by Beyond Da Village Pig Experience, and its operator, Charles Johnson, to construct and develop a bar and grill in an area that is currently zoned ‘Low Density Residential 1’.

This means commercial activity is not supposed to be happening here, and Mr Johnson conceded to Tribune Business subsequently: “It’s all about determining how the area is to be zoned going forward.”

Mrs Bostwick-Dean, meanwhile, said her family had been “frequent” and “regular” users of its property at Adelaide. “I want it on the record that we do object to the commercialisation of Beach Drive and, in particular, we object, of course, to the pig businesses,” she added.

“We object also to the jet skis and boats. It changes the entire nature of that property out there, and the manner in which persons are able to enjoy what is essentially a protected bay. And I think that it’s important that we preserve it. It is zoned residential, and not commercial, and I think we set a dangerous precedent by going in and re-zoning properties.”

Da Pig Beach is the other swimming pigs location on Beach Drive, although no application from it was before Town Planning - only Mr Johnson’s. “It started off with one pig business and now there are two pig businesses. Where will this end?” Mrs Bostwick-Dean said.

“I think it is very important to look at all land use and what is going to be the intent for that beach property. Finally, it is extremely disturbing to me to hear the residents of Beach Drive be described as elitist or persons who want to exclude Bahamians from participating in commercial activities.

“Because it sounds to me as if we’re being told that we should abandon our land rights. When we bought property, we bought property in a residential area, and we’re being told that we should just abandon what we purchased the property for and, if we don’t, we get a black mark as being elitist.”

Mrs Bostwick-Dean also questioned whether swimming pigs attractions were appropriate for New Providence. “There’s a larger question that Town Planning and tourism has to consider, which is the appropriateness of pig businesses on New Providence, period,” she added.

“I think really these are the larger questions that are going to confront us. What are we doing with the swimming pig business, and is this something appropriate in the capital, period, and whether or not these beaches where the majority of the people live, which are public beaches frequented by large members of the public, are appropriate to be sharing with farm animals.”

Other Beach Drive residents have challenged why Town Planning is “entertaining” Beyond Da Village’s application when it has already issued a “cease and desist” order for it to close. However, Mr Johnson said Town Planning had told him the “cease and desist” order was issued in error because he was not engaged in the activities it was complaining about.

However, a note by Tiffany Newman, a physical planning inspector with the Department of Physical Planning, said the business being operated by Mr Johnson exceeds the terms of the approval initially granted to him.

“The applicant has a home-based business licence to operate a tour business, and has established an operation based on this,” Ms Newman wrote. “The applicant was advised that the business is operating outside of the terms of the approval granted.

“Mr Johnson made applications via the Business Licence portal to operate a bar and grill business, but this was refused as it was considered a premature application. He was advised to apply for a PSA (Planning and Subdivision Act) approval and submit the appropriate documents for planning to present the request to the committee.”

Mr Johnson yesterday told this newspaper that he does not operate tour businesses or jitneys himself, or via his business. And he said that Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, who has headed the Government’s COVID-19 response, was talking about Da Pig Beach and not his operation when she addressed the Town Planning Committee.