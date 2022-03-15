Domestic Violence Complaints By Carissa Led To Charges

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

ACTING Commissioner Clayton Fernander said police investigated two domestic violence complaints from deceased Carissa Culmer last year and in both instances the suspect was charged.

In one instance, a man was charged and sentenced to probation and in the other case, the victim withdrew the charges, he said.

His comments to reporters came in the wake of backlash after Culmer’s death last week. The woman was found hanging by a cord from the ceiling in a room at the hotel on West Bay Street in a suspected suicide last Thursday. Her toddler son was in the room with her when the incident occurred.

Mr Fernander responded to the criticism that police should do more when abuse complaints are made, saying the Royal Bahamas Police Force takes domestic violence seriously. He added that a new unit was being formulated to specifically handle these kinds of complaints.

In the case of Culmer, her death is still ruled a suicide.

Culmer went viral last year after she posted a video on Facebook pleading for help as she detailed the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of a partner.

“At this present time, we’re still ruling it as a suicide,” Mr Fernander said when asked for an update on the case yesterday. “We’re just waiting again for our final autopsy report and we have noted based on our (check) that there were two matters made by the deceased. Last year, there (were) two matters brought to our attention and they were investigated.

“The first matter was investigated and the individual mentioned, the alleged boyfriend, he was charged — went before the court and he was placed on probation for one year. He did just that. There was a second matter where she was assaulted again and (the suspect) was arrested, charged by officers, and eventually the deceased person, the victim, she withdrew the matter in court. So at this present time we’re still treating that as a suicide at this time.”

`The young mother’s death elicited a backlash from some, who feel that the system failed her. People have voiced concerns over the inadequate protection and recourse for victims and, despite the arms of law, their perpetrators still find ways to continue tormenting them.

Some pointed the finger directly at the police to do more for those on the receiving side of this crime.

In response to those criticisms, Mr Fernander said: “I always say get the facts and the facts (are) clear that we as officers we did do (due diligence) in doing our job and bringing that individual to court. We say it over and over once you come to the police and report a matter, we take the matters seriously and don’t wait for the last minute or second to report a matter.

“With respect to domestic violence, I’m not for that. I’ve suggested to the commissioner that moving forward that we identify a unit just to deal with domestic violence working closely with the Crisis Centre and Social Services. And we’re doing just that. We are managing that from CID department and we’re going to do just that and to help victims out there and we’re going to take nothing lightly. I know there’s a lot of information out there on social media where some victims saying they go to the police station and report matters and officers don’t take it seriously.

“We are continuing our training with our officers and that is being done in conjunction with the Crisis Centre and working closely with them to make it happen. We take this very seriously and that’s why we want to bring it under one umbrella. Not going all over the place, going to this station and you wondering who you should go to with follow ups and all of that. It’s going to come under one umbrella and we will remain focused on that - we want a focused approach and quick action, swift justice with respect to these matters.”

As for the unit, he clarified it is still being formulated. He added they are bringing the right fit in those areas, by assigning people who could show “more care for victims” and to direct them in the “right path.”

“So you’re gonna see a whole team and they will be identified to members of the public.”