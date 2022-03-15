Down The Barrel Of A Gun

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was arrested yesterday shortly after an individual drove by a house and fired several shots while shouting threats of death in what Acting Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander yesterday suggested was an act of retaliation.

The incident was captured in a video recorded and posted to a man’s Facebook page yesterday.

In the video, a man drives up to a pink trimmed, white house and shouts: “Turn your p---- in bey, ‘cause I ga kill you (sic),” before pointing a gun in the direction of the house and firing several shots.

“(Y’all) lock me up for riding for my brother? I right by my car wash, man,” the man continues in a tirade.

“They ain’t show me no love. I cutting movie, bey. Tell them n----- turn thyself in ‘cause when ya name call, me and my dog riding, bey.”

He also said: “I’ll kill everything. I’ll kill everything. I ain’t playing with this, bey.”

The man then points the weapon at his own head and says he would kill himself, before referring to his dead brother.

After the video went viral, Acting Commissioner Fernander told The Tribune that police had seen the video and took the man into custody.

He explained that the shooter is the brother of a man who was shot and killed on Marathon Road at a sneaker store some years ago.

“We have the individual in custody as we speak,” Mr Fernander said yesterday afternoon. “I understood, (from) the brief information we are still trying to confirm it, that his brother was killed a few years ago and he’s (the man at the home which was shot at) on bail for killing his brother.

“I think this is an individual who was killed at a car wash by Marathon (Road). (I) understood that this individual is on bail and he was trying to find him.

“That is the information so far, but we are still trying to confirm it.”

Businessman Leo Rahming was shot in the head on May 4, 2017, while at his business Easy Shine Car Wash on Marathon Road.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Mr Fernander said no one was injured in yesterday’s shooting.