First Rums Ready At New Bahamas Distillery Company

THE newly established Bahamas Distillery Company opened its doors in Freeport and has started production of two rum offerings.

Allan Bassett, president and CEO, has set up the rum distillery at a 6,500 sq ft warehouse on Oak Street and Settlers Way.

The facility, which is equipped with three large copper pot distillers from the 1950s, currently produces a spice rum called Floating Pig, and a coconut rum called Hammered.

“We are really excited with what we have done so far,” said Mr Bassett, who expects to have products in stores and on the market in the next week or so.

A small staff of about five to 10 people are employed at the distillery, but there are plans to increase employment as the company expands in the future.

Mr Bassett said Freeport was the ideal location for the establishment of the distillery – but especially because of its international port.

“A couple years ago, I had the idea to start a distillery to produce rum, and I was looking for a location,” he said. “I got through to the Bahamas Consulate in Atlanta and they put me onto the Bahamas Investment Authority… and started the process of setting up the distillery.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the difficult travel restrictions had initially delayed things, but we finally got to the point of producing rum. We produce a spice rum and a coconut rum which are the first two offerings, Floating Pig and Hammered - and they are bottled and ready to go and should be on the shelf in the next week or two.”

According to Mr Bassett, old copper distiller equipment was brought to Freeport.

“They were used for production in France, Portugal and South Africa, and we shipped them over to Freeport and recommissioned them to make rum,” he said. “They have travelled the world and have now found a home in Grand Bahama.”

The equipment, he said, is still a work in progress and more still needs to come in.

“We are really excited with what we have done so far. We have three distillers, and we are hoping it can be a destination distillery. We want to create a facility that is not only functional and makes rum, but something that has a feel to be a tourist destination.”

Mr Bassett said his goal in the next five years is to have a global footprint across the United States and Europe, and the distillery as a tourist destination in Freeport employing somewhere between 30 to 50 staff.

“So far, we are excited about our products which are well received, and we feel that there is no reason we can’t take it to be a major facility and contributor to employment opportunities in Freeport,” he added.

There are plans for expansion, said Mr Bassett, who indicated that the 6,500 sq ft warehouse and office space facility they now occupy is just the start.

“It is an entry level spot for us. We have plans for expansion at some point to upgrow the facility we have, with a main distillery and to build brick houses for aged rum in barrels - that is my dream,” he said.