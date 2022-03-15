Turf War: Fernander Says Spate Of Weekend Crimes A ‘Tit-For-Tat’ Situation

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE five killings that took place over the weekend were gang-related and the result of friction over drug turf, Acting Commissioner Clayton Fernander said yesterday.

He said the incidents were retaliation, describing the spate of crimes as a “tit-for-tat” situation.

“We are pretty much aware of the different (factions) of gangs that are involved in this matter. We continue as a team to go after these individuals to disrupt their operation,” he told the media during a Zoom press conference yesterday.

Between Friday and Sunday, there were five separate homicides, three of which took place on Thompson Lane one day apart. The acting commissioner noted that two of the victims that were killed on Saturday and Sunday on Thompson Lane were not the intended victims based on investigations thus far. He said police are aware who the intended target is.

Another man is in stable condition at this time in relation to one of the shootings on Thompson Lane on Saturday.

While going over the facts of Saturday’s and Sunday’s homicides, he said most of the murders that happened over the weekend occurred in the southern division and the south-central division of New Providence.

He added that these matters are concerning to police.

“What we have noticed in respect to the MO based on our intel, it’s telling us that these matters, we believe that they are gang-related as a result of drug turf and as a result of the drug turf, there’s retaliation. It’s more like tit-for-tat. We are aware of the different (factions) of gangs that are involved in this matter.”

He said officers are out and about trying to identify the players in these gangs to bring them into custody.

He said police are not ruling out the possibility that the matters, particularly the incidents on Thompson Lane, are related.

“We continue to put the pieces together to get a clearer picture, but we can’t rule that out at this time. But it’s leading towards that they are connected at this time,” he said.

Mr Fernander also gave updated crime statistics for the period of January up to yesterday.

There have been 28 homicides so far this year. The period of March 1 to 13 saw 12 murders in comparison to five last year during that same period. He said January 2022 had 12 murders in contrast to 10 in January 2021.

In February, police recorded four murders, a decrease from February 2021 which had 10 murders.

Mr Fernander said a man is in custody in connection with the double murder that happened last week in the Carmichael Road area where there was a social gathering and an individual fired shots into the crowd.

He said a man is also helping police regarding another matter that occurred two weeks ago just off Cowpen Road, where an individual was found through a track road with gunshot wounds.

The weapon of choice continues to be the high-powered rifle, according to Mr Fernander, who showed reporters an AK-47 automatic weapon.

“This weapon is capable (of entering) any wooden house and that’s where we are concerned because in our communities we are so (close knit). The houses are so close to each other. A bullet has no eye and when it leaves this weapon it could end up anywhere,” he said.

Mr Fernander said police are noticing a trend of “senior criminals” recruiting young men, putting guns in their hands, and giving them instructions to carry out these criminal acts.

“If they can’t get the target or if you, the family members, are with them you also become a target and if they can’t get the target they’re going to target you, the family,” he said.