Jitneys Unaware Over Full Occupancy Return

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Jitney drivers yesterday said they were unaware that the Government had permitted the industry to return to 100 percent passenger capacity with effect from last week.

Dr Michael Darville, minister for health and wellness, told the media ahead of the weekly Cabinet meeting that public bus drivers can now operate their vehicles at 100 percent occupancy after the 50 percent COVID limit was lifted.

He said: “The removal of the 50 percent status with their passengers; the amendment to the rule was done last week. So as far as we’re concerned bus drivers and public transport drivers can have 100 percent occupancy of their vehicles as long as they practice the necessary mask requirement at this time.”

Harrison Moxey, the United Public Transportation Company’s (UPTC) president, told Tribune Business upon being informed of the minister’s comments: “He said that was going to happen and I heard him in an interview on it last week, but I don’t think it’s widespread or known.

“I really wanted to see more confirmed messages on it. It’s not on the Government’s site and it wasn’t on any of the sites after I heard him. I was trying to get more information from the transportation minister [Jobeth Coleby-Davis] on what the minister of health has said and would it be with immediate effect?”

Bus drivers were yesterday operating at 50 percent passenger occupancy, but that will change as of today. Mr Moxey said: “I spoke to my drivers and I bought into it when I heard him say it. I had a conversation with some other owners, and this was one of the things they wanted to confirm.

“When someone called me and I asked them if this was with immediate effect, even they could not tell me if it was with immediate effect. Now that the minister has said it, I would still like to see it written out myself. I didn’t want to put it out there when I heard him say it, but I wanted to look for it in writing to make sure it was official.”

Bus drivers have been operating at 50 percent capacity since the COVID-19 pandemic began, which has limited their cash flow, revenues and profits. Some drivers opted to park their vehicles and exit the business while others have decided to wait it out.

Mr Moxey said of the relaxation: “This is a relief because now you can make better judgment calls, and make demands on drivers on what is happening. We would still have to ease back into what you can get until you can come back full circle.

“That, coupled with the removal of the mask mandate for tourism, is very timely. To marry those two together should be a benefit to the various operators and we are looking forward to their return.”

The return to 100 percent passenger loads is also timely given the hike in fuel costs amid soaring global oil prices. Drivers had previously been lobbying for an increase in adult fares from $1.25 to $2 in an effort to bolster their income - a decision Mrs Coleby-Davis said had been deferred until the summer.